Sheldon, Iowa— RISE Ministries has announced that over 20,000 people attended RiseFest 2022 this past weekend. RiseFest is a two-day Christian Music Festival that’s held each June in Sheldon, and features the nation’s top Christian artists and speakers, as well as seminars, activities for kids of all ages, ministry outreach, camping, and much more. People from more than 20 states gathered together in a joyous celebration of Jesus Christ. Everyone had the opportunity to know Jesus and they returned home inspired with their faith strengthened.

SHELDON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO