Your Guide to Juneteenth in Arlington

Dallas ISD will observe Juneteenth on Monday, June 20, and district schools and offices will be closed. Juneteenth—which commemorates the announcement of the emancipation of slaves on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, following the Emancipation Proclamation that was issued two years earlier—became a federal and district holiday last year. Juneteenth has been a state holiday in Texas since 1980.
The five-block neighborhood just north of downtown was the only dedicated space for Black residents during segregation. The Hill thrived because of Black entrepreneurs and the support system required to survive while physically and racially segregated from the rest of the city. Places of worship like Mount Olive Baptist Church, which still stands today, and night clubs including Lou's Blue Lounge, were cultural anchors.
This year marks the second anniversary of Juneteenth National Independence Day. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the holiday into federal law, making it the eleventh federal national holiday and the first since 1986, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was added to the roster. Although the holiday has been...
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dozen Texas country musicians will perform on June 16 in Arlington to benefit the Robb School Memorial Fund. Robb Elementary School Memorial FundOne hundred percent of ticket sales will go to those impacted by the May 24 school massacre, which killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were also injured. Donate to Uvalde school shooting victimsFour to five different artists will perform at the Arlington Music Hall in three different sets. Among the artists performing in a song swap setting are: Randy Brown, Steve Helms, Aerial Hutchins, Case Hardin, Darrin Morris, Gary Kyle, Jamie Richards, James Lann, Mo Robson, James Nored, Ryder Grimes and Tanner Sparks.The concert comes on the first day of a special Texas House committee investigating all aspects of the mass shooting.
On a mission to continue educating, Fort Worth’s Opal Lee will continue leading her annual “Walk for Freedom” as a tribute to Juneteenth. Lee, 95, is described as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth”. She is a retired teacher, counselor, and activist in the movement to make Juneteenth an official federal holiday, which included walking 1,400 miles from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., at 90 years old in 2016 to bring awareness.
North Texas families are getting creative to make ends meet amid rising inflation. Housing costs are up 5.5%, food is up more than 10% and the price of gas has almost doubled since a year ago, according to NBC News. One mother has enlisted her children’s help to make some...
American Heritage Girls has issued a guide pushing back against LGBT lifestyle campaigns during June’s “Pride Month.”. The Christian alternative to Girl Scouts of the USA issued “A Raising Godly Girls Guide to Gender and Identity” to help girls make sense of their “God-given femininity.”
The issue of sexual orientation has long divided many Christian denominations. Last month, a more conservative branch of the United Methodist Church, or UMC, officially launched. The separation was based primarily on the UMC’s ordination and marriage of people who are LGBTQ. But those affiliated with the original denomination...
An apartment complex proposed to be located on Highway 80 sparked controversy at a Monday Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission meeting. The complex, a 96-unit building proposed to be located at 901 East Highway 80, aims to provide low-income housing for Mesquite residents. Residents from Mesquite’s Hillcrest Apartments spoke at the meeting saying a new building would be a good alternative to the current conditions of their housing. Members of a local United Methodist church also spoke in favor of the complex because of the need for low-income housing in the city.
Opal Lee is known around the world as “the grandmother of Juneteenth,” but she thinks of herself as “just a little old lady in tennis shoes meddling in everyone’s business.”. June 15 will mark one year since she received the pen that President Joe Biden used...
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Bart Barber is a staunch Southern Baptist conservative who would welcome bans on abortion, opposes critical race theory and believes only men should serve as pastors. Yet Barber, elected Tuesday as the new president of the Southern Baptist Convention, says he has a track record of...
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Tonight, hundreds of people attended the Tarrant Area Food Bank's food distribution event at Herman Clark Stadium. "You know, the last four weeks we've been trending at the highest levels comparable to the very onset of the pandemic," Tarrant Area Food Bank President and CEO Julie Butner said. The non-profit budgets $1.4 million for food purchases every year and they've already more than tripled that. The gas budget has doubled. The food bank gets most of its food from its 150+ partners — grocers, retailers, distributors — and many have had to cut back on donations. "They are also experiencing supply chain shortages so they're keeping those products on the shelves," Butner said. "We've seen a 24% decrease." Volunteers say they typically give out about 100 pounds of food per vehicle, but now because of the situation they've had to decrease that number to about 75 pounds. The food bank is desperately in need of donations and volunteers. If you'd like to help, click here.
TEXAS, USA — This story will be updated as more events are announced. Many families across North Texas will be celebrating July Fourth over the federal holiday weekend. Most major cities in the area will be hosting city-run and city-organized celebrations and fireworks shows. Here is what is going...
DALLAS — A small insect that has the potential to destroy certain types of trees has appeared in the City of Dallas. The presence of the emerald ash borer has been confirmed in the city limits, according to the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. The small, metallic green beetle...
Protesters in North Texas are pushing for the eviction of a Baptist church that calls for the execution of LGBTQ people, but local officials are saying that they can’t do anything about it. Dillon Awes, one of the pastors of Stedfast Baptist Church in Watauga, made headlines earlier this...
Comments / 1