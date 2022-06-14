Your Guide to Juneteenth in Arlington

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Tonight, hundreds of people attended the Tarrant Area Food Bank's food distribution event at Herman Clark Stadium. "You know, the last four weeks we've been trending at the highest levels comparable to the very onset of the pandemic," Tarrant Area Food Bank President and CEO Julie Butner said. The non-profit budgets $1.4 million for food purchases every year and they've already more than tripled that. The gas budget has doubled. The food bank gets most of its food from its 150+ partners — grocers, retailers, distributors — and many have had to cut back on donations. "They are also experiencing supply chain shortages so they're keeping those products on the shelves," Butner said. "We've seen a 24% decrease." Volunteers say they typically give out about 100 pounds of food per vehicle, but now because of the situation they've had to decrease that number to about 75 pounds. The food bank is desperately in need of donations and volunteers. If you'd like to help, click here.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO