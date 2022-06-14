ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Your Guide to Juneteenth in Arlington

By Frederick Tran
arlington.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneteenth is the celebration of freedom, of resilience,...

www.arlington.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K12@Dallas

Juneteenth National Independence Day is an official Dallas ISD holiday

Dallas ISD will observe Juneteenth on Monday, June 20, and district schools and offices will be closed. Juneteenth—which commemorates the announcement of the emancipation of slaves on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, following the Emancipation Proclamation that was issued two years earlier—became a federal and district holiday last year. Juneteenth has been a state holiday in Texas since 1980.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

A new Arlington docuseries tells the story of historic Black neighborhood 'The Hill'

The five-block neighborhood just north of downtown was the only dedicated space for Black residents during segregation. The Hill thrived because of Black entrepreneurs and the support system required to survive while physically and racially segregated from the rest of the city. Places of worship like Mount Olive Baptist Church, which still stands today, and night clubs including Lou's Blue Lounge, were cultural anchors.
dmagazine.com

Where To Observe and Celebrate Juneteenth in Dallas

This year marks the second anniversary of Juneteenth National Independence Day. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the holiday into federal law, making it the eleventh federal national holiday and the first since 1986, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was added to the roster. Although the holiday has been...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington, TX
Government
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Arlington, TX
Society
CBS DFW

Country musicians take the stage in Arlington to benefit Uvalde

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dozen Texas country musicians will perform on June 16 in Arlington to benefit the Robb School Memorial Fund. Robb Elementary School Memorial FundOne hundred percent of ticket sales will go to those impacted by the May 24 school massacre, which killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were also injured.  Donate to Uvalde school shooting victimsFour to five different artists will perform at the Arlington Music Hall in three different sets. Among the artists performing in a song swap setting are: Randy Brown, Steve Helms, Aerial Hutchins, Case Hardin, Darrin Morris, Gary Kyle, Jamie Richards, James Lann, Mo Robson, James Nored, Ryder Grimes and Tanner Sparks.The concert comes on the first day of a special Texas House committee investigating all aspects of the mass shooting. 
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Opal Lee Reflects, Prepares for Juneteenth Weekend Events

On a mission to continue educating, Fort Worth’s Opal Lee will continue leading her annual “Walk for Freedom” as a tribute to Juneteenth. Lee, 95, is described as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth”. She is a retired teacher, counselor, and activist in the movement to make Juneteenth an official federal holiday, which included walking 1,400 miles from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., at 90 years old in 2016 to bring awareness.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ideals
keranews.org

Dallas church self-appoints two LGBTQ pastors after bishop denies them positions

The issue of sexual orientation has long divided many Christian denominations. Last month, a more conservative branch of the United Methodist Church, or UMC, officially launched. The separation was based primarily on the UMC’s ordination and marriage of people who are LGBTQ. But those affiliated with the original denomination...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Two Mesquite developments proposed on Highway 80

An apartment complex proposed to be located on Highway 80 sparked controversy at a Monday Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission meeting. The complex, a 96-unit building proposed to be located at 901 East Highway 80, aims to provide low-income housing for Mesquite residents. Residents from Mesquite’s Hillcrest Apartments spoke at the meeting saying a new building would be a good alternative to the current conditions of their housing. Members of a local United Methodist church also spoke in favor of the complex because of the need for low-income housing in the city.
MESQUITE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS DFW

Hundreds attend Tarrant Area Food Bank's distribution event

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Tonight, hundreds of people attended the Tarrant Area Food Bank's food distribution event at Herman Clark Stadium. "You know, the last four weeks we've been trending at the highest levels comparable to the very onset of the pandemic," Tarrant Area Food Bank President and CEO Julie Butner said. The non-profit budgets $1.4 million for food purchases every year and they've already more than tripled that. The gas budget has doubled. The food bank gets most of its food from its 150+ partners — grocers, retailers, distributors — and many have had to cut back on donations. "They are also experiencing supply chain shortages so they're keeping those products on the shelves," Butner said. "We've seen a 24% decrease." Volunteers say they typically give out about 100 pounds of food per vehicle, but now because of the situation they've had to decrease that number to about 75 pounds. The food bank is desperately in need of donations and volunteers. If you'd like to help, click here.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Emerald ash borer confirmed in City of Dallas

DALLAS — A small insect that has the potential to destroy certain types of trees has appeared in the City of Dallas. The presence of the emerald ash borer has been confirmed in the city limits, according to the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. The small, metallic green beetle...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy