Jamestown, NY

CWC Updates Jamestown City Council on Chadakoin River Restoration Project

 2 days ago

The first phase of Jamestown's Chadakoin River restoration project has been completed, but future phases are being influenced by an invasive tree species that has taken over three areas of the shoreline. That's according to Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Ecological Restoration...

Wendel to Meet with Westfield Leaders on Push for Amtrak Stop

The City of Dunkirk is not the only community in the north county pushing for an Amtrak stop; the Village of Westfield is also in the running. Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel says he will be meeting with leaders from both the village and town of Westfield, as well as state lawmakers George Borrello and Andrew Goodell. According to Wendel, they will be hearing Westfield's proposal during the meeting...
WESTFIELD, NY
Elected Officials Discuss Efforts to Land Amtrak Stop in Dunkirk

Elected officials at the local, county and state levels met in Dunkirk on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing efforts to land an Amtrak stop in the city. State Senator George Borrello was among those attending the meeting. Borrello, who spoke with WDOE News later that evening, said there are ongoing discussions about a north county Amtrak stop, but the biggest obstacle has been CSX, which owns the tracks that Amtrak uses...
DUNKIRK, NY
Borrello Discusses Brooks Hospital, Other Issues at Town Hall Meeting in Dunkirk

Approximately 50 people turned out to the Kosciuszko Club in Dunkirk on Tuesday for a town hall meeting hosted by State Senator George Borrello. Several issues were brought up during the hour-long session, including the status of Brooks Memorial Hospital. The Sunset Bay Republican said he has discussed the matter with Governor Kathy Hochul's Office in recent days, making clear that the Dunkirk-Fredonia area needs a state-of-the-art facility...
DUNKIRK, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Jamestown, NY
Government
City
Jamestown, NY
DiNapoli: Local Sales Tax Collections in NYS Grew by Nearly 17% in May

A report by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released on Wednesday finds that local sales tax collections statewide increased by 16.7% in May, compared to the same month last year. DiNapoli says overall local collections totaled $1.7 billion for the month, which is up by $242 million from May 2021. Chautauqua County saw a slightly larger percentage increase in sales tax collections; the county took in $7.3 million in May, which is 19.1% higher than the same month last year. However, the amount collected by the county is approximately $400,000 less than it collected in April.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
State reports COVID death in Chautauqua County

New York State reported 38 new deaths due to COVID-19 from Saturday, June 11 to Monday, June 13. In the latest update from Governor Kathy Hochul's Office, one of the 38 deaths related to the virus was reported in Chautauqua County. The CDC reports that Chautauqua County's COVID-19 community level remains at medium. Hochul says New Yorkers should take a test before traveling, stay home if you feel unwell and keep up to date with vaccinations and boosters doses.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Americold to host giving back event on June 21

As Americold gets ready to hold a grand opening of its new cold storage facility in Dunkirk next week, the company will also host a giving back event for the community. Adam Dolce of the United Way of Northern Chautauqua County, says the event will be held next Tuesday, June 21 at Chautauqua County Rural Ministry on Washington Avenue in Dunkirk. Dolce, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program, says the event will run from 12:00 to 1:30 pm and will provide food and essentials for about 300 Dunkirk families...
DUNKIRK, NY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued Until 3:30 PM

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chautauqua County, northwestern Cattaraugus County and southwestern Erie County until 3:30 PM. At 2:34 PM, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Findley Lake to Cranesville, Pennsylvania, moving east at 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
#Cwc#Fruit#Because They Can#Urban Construction
Borrello to hold town hall meeting in Dunkirk

State Senator George Borrello will be hosting a town hall meeting this evening in the city of Dunkirk. The event will run from 6 until 7 pm at the Kosciuszko Polish Home Association. Borrello will be joined by Assemblyman Andy Goodell. The Sunset Bay Republican is holding the meeting to gather feedback from constituents and provide an update on the recently completed legislative session.
DUNKIRK, NY
Catholic Charities Nears Fundraising Goal for Appeal 2022

Catholic Charities of Buffalo is less than $500,000 away from its $9.5 million fundraising goal for Appeal 2022. As of Wednesday, the Appeal is at $9,080,972, which is more than 95% raised. The deadline for the Appeal is June 30th. Catholic Charities President and CEO Deacon Steve Schumer says, "With...
BUFFALO, NY
Chautauqua County Democrats Endorse Hochul, Delgado in Gubernatorial Race

The Chautauqua County Democratic Committee has made its endorsements in New York's gubernatorial race for the November election. Willie Rosas, who serves as the committee's Acting Chairman, says it has endorsed incumbents Kathy Hochul for Governor and Antonio Delgado for Lieutenant Governor. Rosas says the committee made its decision after meeting with the New York State Democratic Committee, which has also endorsed the pair...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Heat and humidity bring severe weather threat

Heat and humid conditions will not only bring discomfort today, but the risk of severe weather. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has most of Chautauqua County under a slight risk for severe weather. The southeast corner of Chautauqua County, including the city of Jamestown, and all of Cattaraugus County, is under an enhanced risk. Meteorologist Heather Kenyon at the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo says there will be high heat index values...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Police investigate stabbing in Dunkirk

Dunkirk Police are investigating a stabbing that was reported early Sunday morning. Police officers responded to the area of East 4th Street and Park Avenue for a stabbing victim shortly after 5:30 AM. Police Chief Dave Ortolano says the male victim, who has not been identified, was reportedly stabbed in the chest. He says the victim was airlifted by STAT MedEvac to a trauma hospital in Erie for treatment...
DUNKIRK, NY
CCHS to waive dog adoption fees

With 31 dogs currently up for adoption, and at least a half dozen more that will be available in the coming days, the Chautauqua County Humane Society (CCHS) has announced it will waive dog adoption fees. Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia says they have decided to waive adoption fees until they can get the dog population down to a manageable level.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
State Police Investigating Crash on Route 60 in Pomfret

State Police in Fredonia are investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the Town of Pomfret. Troopers, along with Fredonia Fire, responded to the scene of the crash on Route 60 just north of Ulrich's Trailer Park around 6:40 PM. One person was treated and transported by Fredonia Fire to Brooks Memorial Hospital. The vehicle was reportedly traveling north on Route 60 when it went off the side of the road. Fredonia Fire was assisted by Cassadaga Fire.
FREDONIA, NY
Charges Pending in Cattaraugus County Crash Involving Amish Buggy

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says charges are pending in a crash involving an Amish buggy that injured two people last week in the Town of Napoli. Deputies responded to the scene on Pigeon Valley Road on June 8th and were advised that a vehicle had left the scene after the crash. One male was transported to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown for his injuries, while a juvenile female was flown by STAT MedEvac to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo for serious injuries. Deputies located the vehicle at a residence a short time later. The crash remains under investigation.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Early voting begins this weekend for June 28 primary

The June 28 primary is just two weeks away, and the Chautauqua County Board of Elections is preparing for not only the primary, but early voting. Republican Elections Commissioner Brian Abram says early voting runs June 18-26. Democratic voters will decide on candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, will Republicans will decide on candidates for Governor. There will be four locations for early voting according to Abram...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Investigation into illegal drugs nets 12 arrests in Jamestown

A dozen people face illegal drugs and other charges following two simultaneous drug raids in the city of Jamestown early Wednesday afternoon. Jamestown Police say members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for an apartment at 47 Charles Street, with the help of the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. At the same time, Jamestown Police and the Chautauqua County Narcotics Investigation Team raided an apartment at 15 West Cowden Place. Jamestown Police Captain Bob Samuelson says one location was being used as a "stash house," while the other was used as a "user house"...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Marginal risk of severe weather later today

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has much of Western New York, including Chautauqua County, under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats. A more organized threat for severe weather is expected on Thursday. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s today and close to 90 on Thursday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Troopers arrest Fredonia man following criminal mischief complaints

A Fredonia man is facing charges after an investigation into two criminal mischief complaints, including a road rage incident on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott. State troopers arrested 42-year-old Rocco Delmonte on Wednesday, charging him with two counts of criminal mischief in the 4th degree, as well as harassment in the 2nd degree. The road rage incident in Ellicott was reported on June 8th, with Delmonte driving his Jeep and passing the complainant's vehicle in a no-passing zone. When both vehicles pulled over, Delmonte exited his Jeep and allegedly damaged the complainant's vehicle by kicking it, then began striking the passenger, who was still seated in the vehicle. Delmonte then drove away. The following day, troopers responded to a residence in the Town of Pomfret, where a complainant provided a video of Delmonte slashing her tire and a voice message stating that the other tires will be next, as well as damage to her residence. Warrants were obtained for Delmote after attempts to locate him were unsuccessful, but he was eventually located at a residence in the City of Dunkirk. He was then processed at SP Fredonia and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FREDONIA, NY

