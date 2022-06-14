CWC Updates Jamestown City Council on Chadakoin River Restoration Project

A Fredonia man is facing charges after an investigation into two criminal mischief complaints, including a road rage incident on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott. State troopers arrested 42-year-old Rocco Delmonte on Wednesday, charging him with two counts of criminal mischief in the 4th degree, as well as harassment in the 2nd degree. The road rage incident in Ellicott was reported on June 8th, with Delmonte driving his Jeep and passing the complainant's vehicle in a no-passing zone. When both vehicles pulled over, Delmonte exited his Jeep and allegedly damaged the complainant's vehicle by kicking it, then began striking the passenger, who was still seated in the vehicle. Delmonte then drove away. The following day, troopers responded to a residence in the Town of Pomfret, where a complainant provided a video of Delmonte slashing her tire and a voice message stating that the other tires will be next, as well as damage to her residence. Warrants were obtained for Delmote after attempts to locate him were unsuccessful, but he was eventually located at a residence in the City of Dunkirk. He was then processed at SP Fredonia and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO