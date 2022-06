Madcap Moss thinks he can take Roman Reigns in due time. Speaking on KFAN 100.3's Power Trip Morning Show After Party Podcast, Madcap Moss wanted to promote WWE's return to Minneapolis for the June 17 episode of Smackdown. On that episode, Moss will face Happy Corbin in the first-ever Last Laugh Match. After that, he will have defeated Corbin on multiple occasions, and then it will be time to move on. When asked about who you would like to face in the future, Moss named Sami Zayn as someone he is thoroughly entertained by but thinks he would enjoy roughing up.

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO