ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars' Fredrik Karlstrom: Pens one-year pact

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Karlstrom signed a one-year, two-way contract with Dallas on Tuesday. Karlstrom played in just three games for...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 New York Rangers who won’t be back next season

Which New York Rangers won’t be returning to the club next season?. The Rangers were one of the better teams in the league during the 2022 season, finishing second in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference just two games behind the Hurricanes. The Rangers finished the year with a 52-24 record in the regular season and a +47 goal differential.
NHL
NHL

Stars sign forward Fredrik Karlstrom to one-year contract extension

Karlstrom, 24, skated in three regular-season games during the 2021-22 season with Dallas and recorded one assist (0-1=1) with a +2 plus/minus rating. He earned his first career NHL point in his NHL debut on April 21 vs. Calgary. The forward also earned 29 points (16-13=29) in 65 regular-season AHL games with the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He ranked fifth on the team with 16 goals and shared second with three game-winning goals. Karlstrom also skated in two games in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, recording one goal (1-0=1), nine shots and a +1 rating.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
CBS Sports

James Harden expected to pick up player option, sign shorter-term extension with 76ers, per report

James Harden's future with the Philadelphia 76ers is the most pressing issue the franchise is facing this offseason. Harden, 32, has a $47 million player option for next season that he could pick up, and he's also eligible for a monster max extension -- either four of five years, depending on what he decides to do with his option. So, there are several ways that Harden's future in Philadelphia could play out financially, but it seems like the two sides are going to meet in the middle, as Harden is expected to pick up his player option and then sign a shorter-term deal with the Sixers, according to Bleacher Report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Status check on the Hartford Wolf Pack contracts

As we approach NHL free agency on July 13, let’s take a look at the current contract statuses of the Hartford Wolf Pack. Fresh off from their 2021-22 season, the club will potentially see a decent revamp of the roster, specifically the forward group and goaltending. The defensive core should remain intact and return when the AHL season gets underway in October.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swede
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Nearing game action

Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Franco (quadriceps) is running well and will go through full workouts Thursday and Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco resumed agility work Monday and has made good progress in his recovery over the last couples days. As long as he feels good during his workouts to close out the week, Cash said the 21-year-old could serve as the designated hitter in a Florida Coast League game Saturday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Capitals’ 2022 Offseason Free Agent Targets: Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings’ rebuild is heading in the right direction. Despite the team’s first-round playoff exit against the Edmonton Oilers, general manager Rob Blake’s team has made significant progress lately and is well-positioned for a deep run next postseason. However, the Kings are still likely to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

New York Rangers sign Sammy Blais to 1-year deal

The New York Rangers saved a few dollars by getting Sammy Blais to sign an extension for a little less than his qualifying offer of $1.6M. According to CapFriendly, both sides agreed to a 1-year extension at $1.525M for the 2022-2023 season. It is a one-way contract which means Blais would earn the same salary in the AHL and must clear waivers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston

‘I appreciate this fanbase’: Draymond Green gives ‘kudos’ to Celtics fans after back-and-forth during Finals

Green was serenaded with several vulgar chants throughout the series by Boston fans at TD Garden. In the end, Draymond Green and the Warriors got the last laugh. The Warriors finished off the Celtics on Thursday, taking Game 6 to win the NBA Finals and their fourth championship of the last four years. With the win coming in Game 6, Golden State got to celebrate winning the title on Boston’s home floor.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Moved to 60-day IL

Haniger (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Given that Haniger hasn't played since April 29 and wasn't expected to return until July, this doesn't change anything about his timeline. Haniger resumed hitting in the batting cage June 8 and remains limited to light baseball activities at this stage of his recovery from a Grade 2 high-ankle sprain.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: On base thrice in loss

Winker went 1-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Twins on Monday. Winker turned in a productive effort befitting of his leadoff role, yet none of the hitters behind him were able to drive him in during his three times on base. The veteran outfielder continues be saddled with an ugly .208/.319/.303 slash line, but he's now reached safely in five straight games, albeit with just one extra-base hit during that span.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Two hits, SB in win

Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Reds. Peralta delivered the first of four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Arizona a lead it would not relinquish. The steal was his first successful theft in three attempts this season. The 34-year-old left fielder starts against right-handers only, so fantasy owners need to be vigilant in daily formats. Peralta has just 28 at-bats (three hits) against southpaws in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Connections to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final is officially set to begin between the Colorado Avalanche and the defending champions for the past two seasons, Tampa Bay Lightning. The Minnesota Wild actually have some connections to both teams with some more recent than others. While it’s hard to watch other teams play in the Final and not your own, it’s sometimes fun to see former players have success especially if they were fan favorites.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Blues have 5 picks at 2022 NHL Draft

Barring a trade from General Manager Doug Armstrong, the St. Louis Blues will make five selections at the 2022 NHL Draft. Held at Bell Centre in Montreal, the Draft will begin with Round 1 on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Rounds 2-7 continue on Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m. on NHL Network.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

David Perron Not Happy with Blues Contract Extension Offer

According to The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford, there hasn’t been much in the way of progress made between the St. Louis Blues and forward David Perron on a possible extension. It appears the Blues have made him an initial offer, but the offer was deemed a lowball pitch by GM Doug Armstrong and has left both sides at a point where no further talks have occurred.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Bought out of arbitration years

Winker signed a contract with the Mariners on Thursday, agreeing to a two-year, $14.5 million pact, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Winker had been playing without an official contract for 2022 after he failed to come to terms with the Mariners in his second year of arbitration eligibility, but he's now on the books for the next two seasons before hitting free agency following the 2023 campaign. Though he's disappointed in his first season in Seattle with a .634 OPS across 264 plate appearances, the 28-year-old Winker is still viewed as a core player in the organization.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Makes rehab start in FCL

Whitley (elbow) struck out two over two innings and was charged with three earned runs on three hits and two walks in a rehab start Thursday with the Astros' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate. Whitley's numbers are indicative of some rust, but that was to be expected after he hadn't...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy