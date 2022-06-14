Stars' Fredrik Karlstrom: Pens one-year pact

James Harden's future with the Philadelphia 76ers is the most pressing issue the franchise is facing this offseason. Harden, 32, has a $47 million player option for next season that he could pick up, and he's also eligible for a monster max extension -- either four of five years, depending on what he decides to do with his option. So, there are several ways that Harden's future in Philadelphia could play out financially, but it seems like the two sides are going to meet in the middle, as Harden is expected to pick up his player option and then sign a shorter-term deal with the Sixers, according to Bleacher Report.

