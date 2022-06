Des Moines officials are considering adding "speed humps" along parts of East 23rd and East 24th Streets to slow traffic and discourage people from cutting through.Yes, but: Some neighbors say the humps are a nuisance for homeowners and prefer stop signs instead.How it started: In 2018, the local neighborhood association reached out to the city about slowing traffic between Guthrie and Jefferson/Washington avenues since they are frequently used by commuters.More than 500 cars travel through the streets a day, which qualified the neighborhood for a traffic calming project, according to city officials. But then COVID hit, delaying the efforts until...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO