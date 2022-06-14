ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, AL

Heat Advisory issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Pike County through 730 PM CDT At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Troy Municipal Airport, or near Troy, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Troy, Brundidge, Goshen, Banks, Linwood, Ansley, Troy Municipal Airport, Antioch, Troy University, Orion and Mossy Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PIKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Holmes, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Bay; Holmes; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Northern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 558 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Glenwood to 14 miles northeast of Lynn Haven, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Vernon, Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Bonifay, Geneva, Samson, Eglin Air Force Base, Bradford, Union, Liberty, Live Oak, Freeport, Paxton, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Wausau, Westville, Ebro, Coffee Springs and Black. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 104 to 109 in the afternoon. Not much relief at night as low temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

