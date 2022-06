TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governor has applauded the Board of Regents for its freeze on tuition for state colleges and universities during the upcoming school year. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, June 15, the Kansas Board of Regents voted to hold tuition at a flat rate for state universities during the upcoming school year. She said this is something it was able to do due to the historic level of funding provided in the budget she signed in May.

KANSAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO