ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Bautista, CA

Fire breaks out along Highway 101 north of San Juan Bautista

By Josh Copitch
KSBW.com
 4 days ago

According to aerial mapping from OCFA, the fire burned 17.7-acres and forward progress has been stopped. A fire is burning near Highway 101 and Betabel Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire is burning near the eastbound on-ramp...

www.ksbw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBW.com

Prescribed burn happening near Hollister Friday

On Friday, Cal Fire held a prescribed burn southwest of Hollister. The plan was for firefighters to burn 23 acres of dried brush. "Prescribed burns are conducted to reduce over grown or dead vegetation, this helps to reduce fire hazard and build strategic fuel breaks," noted Cal Fire. People in...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Homeless trash, debris spark structure fire in Salinas' Chinatown

SALINAS, Calif. — Firefighters say debris from a homeless camp started a fire in Salinas' Chinatown around noon on Saturday. Flames first spread from the debris to two vehicles and then jumped to a vacant building on 1 Bridge St. The building used to be an auto and repair...
SALINAS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision in Monterey County Kills Four Valley Residents

Officials in Monterey County reported that four residents from the Central Valley were killed in a crash on the morning of Monday, June 13, 2022. The fatal car accident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. in King City. The California Highway Patrol described the incident as a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Benito County, CA
Accidents
City
San Juan Bautista, CA
County
San Benito County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Benito County, CA
Crime & Safety
KSBW.com

Massive power outage leaves much of Santa Cruz in the dark

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers were without power in Santa Cruz on Friday morning. According to PG&E's outage website, 6,403 customers lost power around 9 a.m. PG&E estimates that power will be restored by 12:45 p.m. A map of the outage shows it affecting areas north...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 101#Accident#Caltrans#Ksbw 8
KSBW.com

Alleged road rage incident leads to felony arrest of Seaside man

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — A Seaside man was arrested on felony charges due to an alleged road rage incident Friday afternoon. According to investigators, 42-year-old Markese Hunter was involved in a incident in Seaside where he is accused of brandishing a weapon and making threats at another driver. After...
SEASIDE, CA
Nationwide Report

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 44-year-old Xiong Lee, from Fresno, 52-year-old Malisa Moua, of Merced, 36-year-old Pa Vue, from Fresno, and 45-year-old Mary Lee, of Fresno, as the victims who lost their lives following a crash Monday in Monterey County that also caused injuries to 43-year-old Thomas Boots of Hughson. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place before 6:20 a.m. in the area of Jolon Road and Mission Road [...]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Saddle Horse Show Parade returns after two-year hiatus

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. The annual Saddle Horse Show Parade, which happens on June 18, is a beloved San Benito County tradition. The first one happened in 1934. Rebecca Wolf, a Hollister native, became the main force behind the show in 2017. She first got...
HOLLISTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
legalexaminer.com

Four Central Valley Women Tragically Killed in Monterey County Collision

Four women from Central Valley tragically lost their lives after a head-on collision in Monterey County. The devastating accident occurred Monday morning, sometime before 6:20 a.m., south of Monterey on June 13, 2022. reports it happened near the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road. The California Highway Patrol arrived...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vegetation fire breaks out in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters in San Jose rushed to the scene of a vegetation fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out in the 1400 block of McCarthy Boulevard around 12:56 p.m. The San Jose Fire Department said in a tweet that there were no reports of injuries and no...
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Photo: Man caught after foot chase

Watsonville Police lead a man to a patrol car after he reportedly fled from them on foot on the 1800 block of Main Street Tuesday. California Highway Patrol officer Alyssa Gutierrez said Loren Green Silveira, 33, evaded the CHP on June 8 in a 2010 Hyundai on northbound Highway 17 at a high speed. The CHP terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. On Tuesday police spotted Silveira behind the UPS store at the Crossroads Center. After a short foot chase police caught him. He was charged with felony evading police and driving in a reckless manner, Gutierrez said.
WATSONVILLE, CA
lookout.co

Santa Cruz County’s finest

Editor’s note: Lookout worked with students at Pajaro Valley Unified School District’s Diamond Technology Institute charter high school through the school year. As a demonstration project, supported by Santa Cruz Community Credit Union, Lookout provided the school’s students and teachers complete access to Lookout’s local news and information, which has been used in several classes. This spring, Lookout staffers worked with Diamond Technology juniors, who interviewed Watsonville community members to create their own version of Lookout’s ongoing Unsung Santa Cruz series. Today through Thursday, we feature the students’ contributions. For more information on our expanding student engagement programs, both in high schools and at UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College, check out our Student Access page.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Metallic balloon cuts power to 6,000 California customers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Crews were working Friday to restore electricity to more than 6,000 customers in Santa Cruz after a metallic balloon became tangled in power equipment. Mayra Tostado, a spokesperson with Pacific Gas & Electric, told the Santa Cruz Sentinel that crews were working diligently to...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police arrest minor for open container and gun in car

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said Wednesday night they broke up a party at a park and arrested a minor drinking alone in the passenger seat of a car. Police said everyone else at the park party ran away; they found cannabis and alcohol and an unregistered firearm on the floor of the passenger seat. The post Hollister Police arrest minor for open container and gun in car appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Cal Water sets irrigation restrictions for Salinas and King City districts

SALINAS VALLEY — As part of its drought management and response plan, California Water Service (Cal Water) officially entered Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan on June 10 in its Salinas and King City districts. Stage 2 includes additional outdoor watering limits and increased water waste penalties.
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy