One Piece has officially welcomed Kaido's own Hybrid form to the anime with the newest episode of the series! The anime is kicking into high gear now that the fight between the Worst Generation and the Emperors has begun on the roof of the Skull Dome. Try as hard as they might, Luffy and the others have been struggling to deal any kind of real damage to the Emperors in the fight thus far. Both Kaido and Big Mom have been shaking off each attempt with relative ease, and now Kaido has gotten much tougher with the reveal of his full fighting form.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO