MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools across Michigan will get money from the state to assess building safety. The shootings in Oxford and Uvalde have once again made school safety top-of-mind for state legislators and educators. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill last week, allocating $97,000,000 to school security. Schools will be able to apply for $2,000 per building, which would be used to pay professional inspectors to assess building safety.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO