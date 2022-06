Pokemon has officially launched the second episode of its new Hisuian Snow web miniseries! The main anime franchise is currently getting ready for its biggest climax yet as both Ash Ketchum and Goh are getting closer to their respective dreams. While that's going on, the franchise is marking its major anniversaries with some special new projects that highlight different parts of the franchise in new ways. The latest takes on the older region first seen in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game that takes place centuries before the main franchise. Now a special miniseries has dove deep into this different kind of world.

