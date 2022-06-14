Cavaliers earn All-American honors, individual championship at NCAA Track & Field Championships

In recent years, there seems to have been more efforts to educate and address the many facets of inequity that face the University, the Charlottesville community and the nation at large. Whether they have been successful or not is another matter, however. For instance, in 2019, Albemarle County Public Schools adopted an anti-racism policy, which involves a plan to research and address the socioeconomic disparities present in student academic performance, participation and achievement in the county. Most importantly, however, the adoption of this policy serves as an example of the Participatory Action Research method, which is not only highly effective but also unique in the way that it includes participants in research. This method could serve to combat social injustice in the University community, as it offers the opportunity for those who are affected by policies to help to make them.

