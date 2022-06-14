ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers earn All-American honors, individual championship at NCAA Track & Field Championships

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams sent several student athletes to Eugene, Ore. to compete in the NCAA Track and Field Championships from Wednesday through Saturday. The Cavaliers earned various accolades, the greatest of which came from junior thrower Claudio Romero, who won an NCAA Championship in the...

TOLLIVER: Encourage Participatory Action Research to combat social injustice

In recent years, there seems to have been more efforts to educate and address the many facets of inequity that face the University, the Charlottesville community and the nation at large. Whether they have been successful or not is another matter, however. For instance, in 2019, Albemarle County Public Schools adopted an anti-racism policy, which involves a plan to research and address the socioeconomic disparities present in student academic performance, participation and achievement in the county. Most importantly, however, the adoption of this policy serves as an example of the Participatory Action Research method, which is not only highly effective but also unique in the way that it includes participants in research. This method could serve to combat social injustice in the University community, as it offers the opportunity for those who are affected by policies to help to make them.
Former chief of police RaShall Brackney sues City of Charlottesville, alleging racial and gender discrimination in wrongful termination

Former chief of the Charlottesville Police Department RaShall Brackney announced she is suing the the City of Charlottesville for gender and racial discrimination at a press conference Wednesday morning. Brackney was first hired by CPD in 2018 and served as chief for over three years before her contracted was was terminated in September.
