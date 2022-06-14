Is Sweet Tooth Season 2 Canceled On Netflix?

Today's most-watched shows include Stranger Things, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, and Peaky Blinders. Is Stranger Things still the No. 1 show on Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list on Monday, June 13? You know it is! It's Netflix's biggest hit ever. No. 2 on the list is Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, which is also a hit, but in the different, smaller way that Netflix true crime shows become hits. No. 3 is the final season of Peaky Blinders, a hit among people who enjoy watching English-language shows with the closed captioning on. No. 4 is YA supernatural romance drama First Kill, a bad show with a good message. Rounding out the top 5 is All American, the CW's well-liked teen drama.

