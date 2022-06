The year was 2002, and the Billboard Top 100 was graced by Nelly, Avril Lavigne, Sean Paul and (tragically) Nickleback. Those days are long gone, but I recently transported myself back to the early aughts by re-watching what was once a reality TV juggernaut: American Idol. When it first premiered two decades ago, the colossal hit promised to find us our new Britney, Justin or Aaliyah. But did it? 20 years after the very first episode aired on FOX in June, 2002, it’s clear that American Idol had some serious problems on launch; but the show that airs now might not...

