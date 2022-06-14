ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

England lock Maro Itoje never had any doubt Saracens would return to top table

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NiUrs_0gAkbwrG00

Maro Itoje never had any doubt Saracens would be back competing for the biggest prizes but has admitted it would be an “amazing achievement” to secure more Twickenham success on Saturday.

The StoneX Stadium club are back in the Gallagher Premiership play-off final, 12 months after a two-legged victory over Ealing earned promotion from the second tier.

Sarries’ relegation to the Championship in 2020 was expected to be the end of an era for the north London club, who had won five league titles and three European crowns during a glittering decade of success before being shamed by the salary cap scandal.

However, for England international Itoje it was a matter of when, not if they would return to the home of English rugby to battle for honours again.

“I felt Saracens was the best place for me to continue to grow as a rugby player and as a person and I still felt certain towards it being an environment where I could achieve all my goals,” the lock said ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Leicester.

“It was a tumultuous period for everyone involved at Saracens but personally I had very little reservations in my mind about staying.

“I knew this was the place I wanted to be and I knew Saracens would be back competing for things. You only need to look at the quality of personnel.

“When I say personnel, I am not only talking about playing staff, I am talking about coaches, head office and support staff to know we would be back at some point at these type of arenas.”

It was the winter of 2019 when Saracens were initially punished for repeated breaches of the salary cap rule but only the following January when relegation was confirmed.

Covid-19 was the next headache for the club – and the whole of the world – with Itoje able to admit that was “double trouble” for Mark McCall’s men off the back of their 70-point deduction.

Saracens regrouped and kept the majority of their squad with a number of England stars signing new deals before promotion was secured at the first time of asking. It has been followed by a consistent first campaign back in the top flight where last weekend’s win over Harlequins saw them book a return to Twickenham.

“We want to have successful careers, we don’t want to have a successful year or a successful couple of years. We want to have a successful career,” Itoje explained.

“In order to have that you need to be consistent, you need to be at it and need to have the hunger to go, go and go again year after year.

“I don’t like ranking things but this would be right up there. We have a lot of work to do to get there. Leicester are a top team and we need to make sure we play our best rugby but this would be an amazing achievement for the club if we do achieve it.”

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is one of the more recent guest speakers invited into Saracens to talk to the squad and Itoje feels the importance placed on self-development by the club is a big part of the success.

It has allowed the 27-year-old British and Irish Lion to be comfortable talking about all topics, which includes what would make Saturday’s Premiership final an even bigger occasion with attracting a wider audience key according to the London-born forward.

Itoje added: “I guess if you compare it to other major sporting events, the Champions League final or the Grand Prix, like in Monaco recently or Miami, that is an event people don’t want to miss.

“I am sure Twickenham will be sold out and there will be loads of people there but it will predominantly be rugby fans.

“The difference between that and some of the other events I have spoken about is that it is an event ordinary people, ordinary sports fans or people in general, people don’t want to miss.

“They want to be there, feel the atmosphere and feel the experience so that is the challenge for these big events in rugby.

“Of course the rugby fans will always be there and always be important. We can’t do anything without the rugby fans so they need to be heard but we want to make it a spectacle so that the ordinary person doesn’t want to miss it because it’s the Premiership Final, it should be the biggest event in town.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mako Vunipola lauds brother Billy for ‘massive’ impact on title-chasing Saracens

Mako Vunipola has hailed the “massive” influence of his brother and fellow England international Billy on Saracens this season.Mako was named in an England training squad last month, but No 8 Billy continues to be overlooked by head coach Eddie Jones.They have 128 caps between them, yet neither player has featured for their country since the final game of last year’s Six Nations.Both will be in the shop window on Saturday, though, when Saracens tackle Gallagher Premiership final opponents Leicester Tigers 48 hours before Jones announces his squad for three Tests against Australia next month.“The key for us is to...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
BBC

Leicester Tigers rebuilt on 'fight', says Steve Borthwick

Head coach Steve Borthwick says Leicester Tigers have been rebuilt on "the fight" they showed in the defeat that marked his arrival 22 months ago. It was a 26-13 loss at Exeter that came during the pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season in which Tigers were only spared the drop because of Saracens' relegation for salary-cap breaches.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

England suffered their worst home loss since 1928 in the 4-0 drubbing by Hungary... so, where does the Molineux shambles rank in Three Lions' 10 most embarrassing defeats of ALL-TIME?

England suffered another major setback in their Nations League group and preparation for the World Cup with an embarrassing 4-0 defeat by Hungary on Tuesday. Two goals from Rolland Sallai and further strikes from Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag at Molineux on Tuesday evening saw England lose a home match by four or more goals for the first time since March 1928.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saracens#World Rugby#London Club#Ealing#European
BBC

England v New Zealand: Ben Stokes says Trent Bridge win is his greatest

Captain Ben Stokes said England's remarkable victory over New Zealand is his greatest win as an England player, even better than his heroics at Headingley and in the World Cup final. England chased 299 with 22 overs to spare on the final day to win the second Test at Trent...
WORLD
BBC

England v New Zealand: Jamie Overton makes England Test squad for the first time

Jamie Overton has received his first call-up to England's Test squad for the final Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at Headingley. The Surrey seam bowler was named alongside his twin brother Craig in the 14-man squad announced on Thursday. In excellent form for his county, the 28-year-old...
WORLD
newschain

George Kruis to sign off with Barbarians outing against England at Twickenham

George Kruis will make one final Twickenham appearance after being named in the Barbarians starting line-up for Sunday’s match against England. The former England and Saracens lock, who has spent the last two years with Japanese club Panasonic Wild Knights after winning 45 caps for his country from 2014 to 2020, is retiring after the game.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

England to name Women's European Championship squad on Wednesday at 17:00 BST

England will name their 23-strong squad for the Women's European Championship at 17:00 BST on Wednesday. The Lionesses, who are hosting the tournament, are in Group A with Austria - their first opponents on 6 July - Norway and Northern Ireland. Coach Sarina Wiegman has to decide which five players...
SPORTS
newschain

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight

John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, freedom at last!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. The lifting of all restrictions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

England v New Zealand: Jonny Bairstow's astonishing century seals series win

Second LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day five) New Zealand 553 (Mitchell 190, Blundell 106) & 284 (Mitchell 62*, Broad 3-70) England 539 (Root 176, Pope 145) & 299-5 (Bairstow 136, Stokes 75*) England won by five wickets, lead three-match series 2-0 Jonny Bairstow's astonishing century led England to a...
SPORTS
SkySports

Premiership Rugby: Salary Cap report published for 2020-21 season

Premiership Rugby has taken its first step towards "greater transparency" by publishing a salary cap report for the 2020-21 season. The report, which does not show the wage bill of specific clubs or the salaries of players but offers an overview of spending in the Gallagher Premiership, will become an annual publication following Myners Report recommendations.
RUGBY
SPORTbible

Premier League 2022/23 Fixtures Announced

Erling Haaland is set to make his Premier League debut against West Ham United, with Manchester City facing the Hammers on opening weekend of the season. It isn't that long ago that City mounted a final day comeback against Aston Villa to capture the title, although England's awful fixtures have made it feel like longer, and already we know next season's fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy