ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

White House Considering Gas Tax Holiday — Ricketts Calls It A Band-Aid

kfornow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln, NE (June 14, 2022) The Biden Administration is considering a Federal gas tax holiday as a way to soften the rising price of fuel. A dozen states have either paused their state gas taxes or are expected to do so. In Nebraska, such a move is not likely. Governor Pete...

www.kfornow.com

Comments / 11

Tom Anderson
1d ago

On biden's first day he stopped the Keystone Pipeline. That pipeline right now would be benefiting workers on Canada and the U.S.! Thousands of jobs for USA and Canada!No matter what little joe lies about on the TV, he is costing over a trillion dollars in expenses since he took office. Obama shut the pipeline first, then President Trump opened it back up! Then joebama stopped the pipeline. If joebama would allow the pipeline to help both economies it would help all Americans and Canadians and I hate to say it....it would've helped nations!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Judge lifts major obstacle for Nebraska medical pot campaign

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal judge in Nebraska has removed a major obstacle for activists who want to legalize medical marijuana via a ballot campaign, ruling that petition circulators no longer have to gather signatures from at least 5% of voters in 38 or more counties. U.S. District Judge...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Monday. HF2127 provides payments to child care providers from families participating in the state child care assistance program. HF2246 allows a provisional license to interns enrolled in a doctoral degree program in psychology. HF2549 incentivizes mental...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts, state First Lady test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The office of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a brief statement Wednesday morning informing the public that he and First Lady Susanne Shore have tested positive for COVID-19. The statement said both were experiencing “very minor symptoms” and that they would be following CDC guidelines, including isolating.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Concrete plant gains OK to burn biomass for fuel, vows not to use AltEn’s ‘wet cake’

LINCOLN — A massive concrete plant in Louisville, Nebraska, has won state approval to burn “biomass,” including some treated seeds, in its kilns as a cleaner alternative to natural gas and other fossil fuels. But a spokesman for Ash Grove Cement made it clear Wednesday that the leftover, pesticide-coated seed corn — known as “wet […] The post Concrete plant gains OK to burn biomass for fuel, vows not to use AltEn’s ‘wet cake’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LOUISVILLE, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
KTEN.com

Oklahoma House passes grocery tax holiday

(KTEN) — The Oklahoma House on Wednesday voted 71-14 to approve a plan to eliminate the state's sales tax on grocery items for two years as inflation soars. The lawmakers are at work during a special session called by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who asked them to provide more financial relief to Oklahomans.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska judge questions state petition process regarding signatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal judge in Nebraska raises big questions about the state’s petition process. U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard has issued a preliminary injunction in a case brought on by the ACLU of Nebraska against the state on behalf of those collecting signatures to put medical marijuana on the ballot.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Department of Agriculture holding Poultry Photo Contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Got some beautiful poultry you want to show off?. Submit photos to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s annual Poultry Photo Contest. The department is asking Nebraska 4-H and FFA members to submit their photos of poultry here. Photos can be submitted until the July 15 deadline.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ethanol#Gulf Of Mexico#The Biden Administration#The Keystone Xl Pipeline#Kfor#State
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Sen. Grassley, Franken campaigns spar over KKK reference

Sen. Chuck Grassley's campaign likened his opponent, Mike Franken, to Nancy Pelosi and tweeted a FOX News link Tuesday that says Franken wants to make Iowa more liberal.The other side: The retired U.S. Navy Admiral Franken responded via Twitter Wednesday with a 1980 newspaper clip from the Sioux City Journal. The tweet has since been deleted.In it, Grassley was named by the Ku Klux Klan as one of 50 congressmen and senators that "deserve White Christian Patriots' support for re-election due to his record," the 42-year-old story said.In an online response, Michaela Sundermann, a spokesperson for Grassley's campaign, called Franken's campaign "disgusting." Franken’s since-deleted tweet via an earlier screenshot of his Twitter feedReality check: Candidates can't always control who support them and we found no evidence that Grassley sought the KKK's support.Grassley "doesn’t have a racist bone in his body," Sundermann said in a statement to Axios Wednesday. He has worked to strengthen hate crime laws, fought inequities in the United State Department of Agriculture loan program for Black farmers and was an early leader in the Voting Rights Act, she said.
IOWA STATE
journaldemocrat.com

Hailstorm casues major damage in SE Nebraska

The severe thunderstorm that swept through southeast Nebraska left a swath of significant damage to crops and property last week. Nebraska Extension has a number of resources on hail damage and a team that put this information together following hailstorms in 2014. After the storm last week, the most important thing for farmers to do was assess all their fields (drive, walk, and make a list) and understand the insurance policy they have and report damage to their crop insurance agent. It has been over a week since the storm so the chance for crop recovery can be better determined.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Sen. Suzanne Geist urged to run for Lincoln mayor, not sure she will

Sen. Suzanne Geist is being urged to consider entering the 2023 race for Lincoln mayor, but she says she's not sure that's the path she wants to follow with two years remaining in her second legislative term and her growing seniority and influence in helping shape issues like prison reform.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Federal Grand Jury indictments for June 15, 2022. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 15 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
White House
kfornow.com

Lancaster County Board Approves Agreement to Provide $3 Million to Lincoln Airport Authority

Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News. LINCOLN–(News Release June 14)–The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement between Lancaster County, the City of Lincoln, and the Lincoln Airport Authority, that will allow the County and the City to provide $3 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Lincoln Airport Authority. These funds will be utilized to encourage airlines to begin or expand commercial passenger service in Lincoln by providing minimum revenue guarantees to prospective airlines. This funding is a part of an overall strategic plan by the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County to deploy ARPA funds.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. A self-taught livestock auctioneer from Dunlap, Iowa has been named the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. Will Epperly works for Dunlap Livestock Auction, and West Point Livestock Auction in West Point, Nebraska. Held in Shipshewana, Indiana, the 58th annual competition was presented by the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA).
klkntv.com

Nebraska farmers, butchers encourage people to switch to local beef

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As groceries continue to rise in price, some might be searching for a different way to get beef or poultry. The good news is that Nebraska has more cattle than people, and local farmers and butchers can offer an alternative to big-box grocery stores. “What...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy