ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

DTSM Chair and Actual Downtown Santa Monica Property Owner Square Off Over Safety Ambassador Program

By Alyssa Erdley
smobserved.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 14, 2022 - An editorial in the Santa Monica Mirror by Santa Monica College Board of Trustee Vice-Chair and Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. Chair Barry Snell advocating the continuation of the Downtown Ambassador program was met with a scathing retort from property and business owner John Alle. Snell...

www.smobserved.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCET

County Supervisors Approve LA River Master Plan and Land Bank for Affordable Housing

This story was originally published June, 15 2022 by Ethnic Media Services. Leer este articulo en español. Los Angeles county moved unanimously on Tuesday to approve an LA River Master plan that will develop a variety of projects along 51 miles of river over the next several years, as well as a land bank with 50 million dollars in seed money to buy land near the river for affordable housing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Beverly Grove residents urge city for help with vacant building turned encampment in neighborhood

LOS ANGELES - Beverly Grove residents are pleading for help from city officials after a vacant building in the neighborhood turned into an encampment last year. The property, 416 S. Robertson Blvd. was sold last year and became vacant, according to residents. Over the months, there was little to no upkeep and the building became a space where unhoused residents lived for months.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Beverly Hills City Council race still too close to call

After a week of counting ballots, Los Angeles County has reported few changes in the Beverly Hills City Council race. Councilman Lester Friedman continues to lead the pack with 2,877 votes (19.03%), with Public Works Commissioner Sharona Nazarian (2,677 votes, 17.71%) and Councilman John Mirisch (2,125 votes, 14.06%) taking second and third, respectively.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
smobserved.com

Santa Monica Audit Subcommittee Member Marc Verville Schools Former Mayor Denny Zane on Financial Reality

June 14, 2022 - In a passionate letter to the Santa Monica City Council, former Mayor and Santa Monicans for Renters' Rights co-founder Denny Zane blasted Councilmember Phil Brock's proposed tax on the transfer of property, saying it was "poison pill" designed to undermine a competing - and much higher tax - proposed by Mayor Sue Himmelrich.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
argonautnews.com

Culver City’s Tito’s Tacos Is All in the Family

Third-generation owner Lynne Davidson receives Lifetime Achievement Award. When Lynne Davidson was 17, she got her first job at her grandfather’s restaurant in Culver City. But when she asked for weekends off, she learned what it meant to work for the family business. “If it’s not convenient for you...
CULVER CITY, CA
todaynationnews.com

Huang Xinjiang calls on St. Vincent Medical Center Los Angeles City Counselor to resettle the homeless

Los AngelesVincent Medical Center in the city’s Westlake district was sold in 2020 to a wealthy Chinese businessman Patrick Soon-shiong due to poor management. Huang Xinjiang used it as a new crown at that time.epidemic preventionhospital. Later, Los Angeles City Councilor Mitch O’Farrell proposed that the place be used as aRogueThe Shelter and Treatment Center, however, did not receive a statement from Huang Xinjiang, and Aufaruo, who was preparing for the year-end final election, took up the matter again on the 14th, using the site of the hospital as a homeless rehabilitation center. hoping to do.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ambassadors#Vandalism#Dtsm Chair#Actual Downtown#The City Council
Santa Monica Daily Press

Massive clean-up underway at Venice’s Centennial Park encampment

Notorious among Venice residents for its fires, fights and a shooting incident, the approximately sixty tent encampment at Centennial Park is now no more. Following an intensive outreach period, all unhoused residents accepted temporary housing placements or left the area by the end of the day on June 13. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Rotisserie Chicken Spot Named Top-101 Restaurant in LA Expanding to Culver City

Kismet Rotisserie opening at One Culver development. Kismet Rotisserie is coming to Culver City at the One Culver development located at 10000 Washington Blvd as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The restaurant currently has a location located at 4666 Hollywood Boulevard. You can expect a menu of healthy rotisserie chicken-based dishes and...
CULVER CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
UCLA
theavtimes.com

Lake LA grocery distribution draws nearly 600 families

LAKE LOS ANGELES — Nearly 600 families picked up boxes of groceries Wednesday at a free drive-thru grocery distribution event hosted by Los Angeles County at Stephen Sorensen Park. Frozen chicken, milk, macaroni, onions, tortillas and other food and staples were given away to 597 households, Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

New tallies show lead changes in L.A.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office released new vote totals on June 14 that showed Congresswoman Karen Bass leading developer Rick Caruso by 13,640 votes – nearly three percentage points – in the primary race for mayor of Los Angeles. The updates to counts in the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vegoutmag.com

Stand-Up Burgers to Open in Culver City This Week

We’ve got the details on Culver City’s newest vegan burger joint, including an interview with the CEO of Veggie Grill Inc., Jay Gentile. Hey, LA! Have you heard? A new Stand-Up Burgers location is opening in Culver City! So mark your calendars. Because June 17 is opening day. The rebellious younger sister of Veggie Grill, Stand-Up Burgers is a purpose-driven, vegan burger joint that revolutionizes comfort food by putting a bold, 100% plant-based twist on American burgers, fries, and shakes. In addition, they aim to empower people to take a stand for the future without sacrificing taste. And good vegan eats isn’t all they bring to Culver City. Stand-Up also commits to uplifting community, supporting the environment, and fighting for animal welfare. Stand-Up operates two restaurants in Chicago, IL and one in Berkeley, CA. This week Culver City gets in on the Stand-Up Burgers action!
CULVER CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy