Lockeford, CA

Amazon Launches ‘Prime Air’ Drone Delivery Service — Will Members Save Money?

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
 2 days ago
Amazon announced that it would launch its first drone delivery service -Prime Air- in Lockeford, California, later this year, after it receives permission from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local officials.

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App
Read More: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

“The promise of drone delivery has often felt like science fiction. We’ve been working for almost a decade to make it a reality,” Amazon said in a statement on its website.

“The challenge: How do you get items to customers quickly, cost-effectively, and–most importantly–safely, in less than an hour? And how do you do it in a way that can scale? It’s relatively easy to use existing technology to fly a light payload a short distance that’s within your line of sight, but it’s a very different challenge to build a network that can deliver to customers across large communities,” the company added.

Prime Air is one of only three drone-delivery companies that has gone through the process to earn an FAA air carrier certificate, the company said.

POLL: Do You Have a Side Gig or Other Hustle?

The deliveries, which Amazon expects to be free of charge for subscribers of its Prime customers, will deliver from 32 locations by 2025, according to internal documents, according to Charged Retail.

Prime Air will cost $63 per package in 2025, according to internal projections viewed by Business Insider, Charged Retail said. In comparison, the estimated cost of sending a package for Amazon is around $4.50 to $5.50 per package when shipping through third-party delivery partners, it added, citing a report by Wells Fargo.

Amazon’s announcement comes on the heels of Walmart’s. Last month, the company announced the expansion of its drone delivery services to 34 sites by the end of the year, potentially reaching 4 million US households across six states.

“Between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., customers will be able to order from tens of thousands of eligible items, such as Tylenol, diapers and hot dog buns, for delivery by air in as little as 30 minutes,” David Guggina, senior vice president of innovation and automation, Walmart U.S., said in a May 24 blog post. “For a delivery fee of $3.99, customers can order items totaling up to 10 pounds, so simply put, if it fits safely it flies.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Amazon Launches ‘Prime Air’ Drone Delivery Service — Will Members Save Money?

