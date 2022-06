Jamie Foxx loves the ladies and the ladies love him. The actor, 54, was spotted with a mystery woman aboard a yacht on the French Riviera over the weekend. Foxx was sporting a blue tee and shorts and was seen laying on top of a woman while kissing her. After laying up for a few, the woman and Foxx were spotted cruising on a jet ski together. Their outing comes a few weeks after Page Six saw the actor in Miami for the Formula 1 Grand Prix. He was seen alongside LeBron James and Meek Mill.

