ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MS

Thompson wins primary, GOP's Flowers and Eller head to runoff

By Sean Dunlap
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 2 days ago

Slightly more than 20 percent of Franklin County’s voters cast either in-person or absentee ballots in congressional party primaries held on Tuesday, June 7. “It was pretty much in line with what we anticipated,” Franklin County Circuit Clerk Warren Walker said. “Turnout is typically limited when there are no county races on the ballot.” Of the county’s 5,739 registered voters on the poll books, 1,190 residents took part in the primaries — a turnout of 20.74 percent at the 14 local election precincts, according to information provided by Walker’s office. Incumbent Mississippi Second District Congressman Bennie Thompson easily won on Franklin County’s Democrat ticket with 518 votes (92.01 percent) while challenger Jerry Kerner garnered 44 votes (7.89 percent). Throughout the Second District where Democrats were concerned, Thompson outstripped Kerner by a 49,126 (96.3 percent) to 1,891 (3.7 percent) margin with almost 99 percent of all votes reported as of Monday, June 13. Thompson, Mississippi’s lone Democrat in the House of Representatives, has been in Congress since winning that seat in 1993. Following redistricting efforts earlier this year by the state Legislature, the Second Congressional District encompasses most of western Mississippi from Tennessee to Louisiana and includes all of Franklin County. In the Republican race, voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, June 28 to choose between Brian Flowers and Ronald Eller in a party runoff. Flowers received the most votes in his race in Franklin County with 290 (46.03 percent) while Michael Carson pulled in 191 (30.32 percent) and Eller took in 133 (21.11 percent) to wind up third locally. Stanford Johnson finished as a distant fourth in Franklin County with 15 votes (2.38 percent). District-wide, Flowers received 6,006 votes (43.1 percent) while Eller finished with 4,547 (32.6 percent). Carson was third when votes were counted with 2,916 (20.9 percent) and Johnson was last with 482 (3.5 percent). These totals include almost 99 percent of all votes reported as of Monday, June 13. Republican absentee balloting is under way through the Circuit Clerk’s office — in the Franklin County Courthouse on Main Street in Meadville — between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additionally, the clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18 and Saturday, June 25 (the final day) for voters to cast absentee ballots. The winner between Flowers and Eller will go on to face Thompson in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Thompson previously defeated Flowers in the 2020 general election. Judicial races for chancery and circuit courts and the state’s Court of Appeals will also appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election ballot. For information on the upcoming Republican runoff election or casting an absentee ballot, call Walker’s office at 601-384-2320.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meadville, MS
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
County
Franklin County, MS
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
WJTV 12

Pike County jail escapee back in custody

UPDATE: PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies said Decoreius Lee was found safe and is back in custody. PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man who they said escaped from the Pike County Correctional Facility on Wednesday, June 15. Deputies said Decoreius Lee, 29, escaped from the […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
vicksburgnews.com

Local resident warns of Vicksburg housing scheme

Local resident Alan Jones was the latest victim in a scam operation which occurred within the city. Jones believed he was purchasing a home, when in fact, he was being scammed. Jones stated the transaction didn’t raise any concerns at the time. “They said they were going to sell me...
WJTV 12

Two Adams County men wanted in church burglary

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are searching for two men wanted for burglarizing a church on Tuesday, June 7. According to investigators, suspects Mark Sturdivant and Kevin Paul Martin allegedly stole three televisions at Washington Baptist Church on Old Highway 84. Felony arrest warrants have now been issued for Sturdivant and Martin. […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Legislature#Republican Primary#Primary Election#Gop#Flowers And Eller#Franklin County Circuit#Democrats#Congress
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg native Miraculous Powers invited to tryout for the XFL

Vicksburg native Miraculous Powers has been given the opportunity to tryout for the XFL. Powers made the announcement on Monday when he posted the invite on his Facebook page. Powers starred as wide receiver at Warren Central during the 2015 season, helping the Vikings to playoff appearance. The XFL is...
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
vicksburgnews.com

Victim of deadly crash on Oak Ridge identified

Warren County coroner Doug Huskey has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Oak Ridge Road as Michael Blake Hartley, 18, of Vicksburg. Hartley’s vehicle left the roadway on Monday morning and overturned. Around 8:30 a.m., a single-vehicle collision was reported in the 2400-2500 block of Oak Ridge...
Vicksburg Post

NRC Begins Special Inspection at Grand Gulf Nuclear Power Plant

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has begun a special inspection at the Grand Gulf nuclear power plant to review circumstances related to the apparent failure of one of the plant’s emergency diesel generators during testing. The plant, operated by Entergy Operations, is located in Port Gibson. The generators are used...
PORT GIBSON, MS
The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
171
Followers
245
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy