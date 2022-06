Personal feelings aside, Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West have a rock-solid business relationship, and she let the world know about it. The 41-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (the day she launched her new skin line, SKKN by KIM) and revealed exactly how the GRAMMY-winning rapper lent a huge helping hand in the creative process that led to the final product. While in her SKKN office, Kardashian shared how SKKN by KIM came up with the packaging, the name, font and how they picked color tones for a skin line that includes cleansers, toners, exfoliators, hyaluronic acid serums and eye creams.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO