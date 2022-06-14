Disability services plan to be focus of Monday meeting

The Franklin County School District’s Special Services Office has announced plans to hold a public hearing at 10 a.m., Monday, June 20 to discuss its service initiatives for children with disabilities during the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year. Sheila Dillon, who serves as FCSD’s Special Services director, said parents and guardians of students receiving these services are asked to attend the open session, which will be held in her office at Franklin County High School in Meadville. “Parental and community involvement in the development of the district’s plan for full services for children with disabilities is being sought at this meeting,” Dillon said. “Copies of the draft plan are available now through our office. We encourage those who cannot attend next week’s meeting in person to review these documents and email their comments to sdillon@fcsd.k12.ms.us so that we can get as much public input as possible.” Dillon noted federal funds are allocated to the Franklin County School District annually to help with the costs associated with educating children with a wide range of disabilities enrolled in local schools. For additional information on the meeting or the plan, contact Dillon by calling 601-384-2133.