MBS, BCF slate area blood drive in Bude June 23

The arrival of summer typically means an overall decline in public blood donations across the Magnolia State. To help with this need, Mississippi Blood Services and the Bude Community Foundation have announced plans to hold a collection drive in Franklin County on Thursday, June 23. The effort will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the BCF’s Community Center (the former Bude United Methodist Church) at 270 Main Street. Donors — who should be at least 110 pounds and at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent) — are reminded to eat within four hours of giving blood and to drink plenty of fluids before and after their donation. Mississippi Blood Services is also presenting donors, whose individual gifts can help save up to three lives each, with $15 gift cards. Information related to the blood drive can be obtained by calling BCF Program Director Marsha Webb at 601-384-0805 or Veronica Brown at 601-810-9674. Potential donors can also visit the Mississippi Blood Services website — www.msblood.com — for details on this and other regional drives.