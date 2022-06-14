Clemson lands another of nation’s best

Clemson landed its latest commitment in the class of 2023 from a top tight end prospect out of the state of Pennsylvania.

Archbishop Wood High School (Warminster, Pa.) three-star tight end Markus Dixon announced his commitment to the Tigers around 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Before Dixon’s announcement, he answered some questions for The Clemson Insider and revealed why he committed to Clemson over schools like Oklahoma, Oregon, Cincinnati, Penn State and Texas A&M, among others.

“Clemson felt like the perfect second home I was looking for,” Dixon told TCI. “The dynamic program Clemson is really made a big impact.”

Dixon reported an offer from Clemson during the official visit on Friday, June 3. While it was his first time in Tiger Town, there wasn’t much more that needed to be said. Just a couple of days after Clemson’s official visit weekend, Dixon set a commitment date and informed us that he would no longer be taking any visits.

“Clemson is a great place to be at and the academics are amazing, which really caught my attention a lot,” he said.

Dixon becomes the second tight end to verbally pledge to Clemson in the class of 2023. He joins First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star Olsen Patt Henry, who announced his verbal commitment to Clemson last week .

According to Dixon, Clemson’s coaching staff talked about him and Henry being the only tight ends they were heavily interested in. They were the only two players at their position among 31 official visitors. That proved to be foreshadowing.

“Clemson wants Olsen and I to develop into an entire tight end(s) and they have a plan for us,” Dixon said.

What can Clemson fans expect out of Dixon, the nation’s No. 24 tight end in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite, once he arrives in Tiger Town?

“Tiger Town can expect a great addition to the offense and the entire team of Clemson,” he said.

Off the field, Dixon is a funny guy that always produces great vibes and is a true student-athlete.

Dixon becomes the 11th commitment in Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class overall, joining Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell, First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry, St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier, Sumner (Riverview, Fla.) four-star safety Kylen Webb, Rockwall (TX.) four-star wide receiver Noble Johnson and Mill Creek High School (Hoschton, Ga.) four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson.