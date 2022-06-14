ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Lowell woman arrested in cold case involving Maine baby death

By CBS Boston
 3 days ago

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (AP) - Maine police said Tuesday they've made an arrest stemming from a 36-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a baby in the far northern part of the state.

The baby's body was discovered in Frenchville in December 1985 after a dog carried the body of the newborn several hundred feet to the home of the dog owner.

Police then investigated and found that the baby was born and abandoned in below-zero temperatures at a gravel pit in the town. They said Tuesday they've arrested the baby's mother, Lee Ann Daigle, 58, in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Police said they were able to identify Daigle due to advancements in the use of DNA technology and genetic genealogy. They said Daigle was charged with a count of murder and arrested outside her home on Monday.

Daigle waived extradition and was brought to Maine, where she was being held at Aroostook County Jail in Houlton, police said. Police said Daigle's first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.

It was unclear if Daigle had yet been able to hire an attorney. Police did not say if she had hired representation.

