8 of the best ice pop molds for easy frozen treats, including one that makes Disney-themed popsicles

By Lily Alig
 2 days ago

  • Sweet and cold, ice pops are the ideal summer treat.
  • You can make juice pops, creamsicles, or even an alcoholic ice pop.
  • These 8 popsicle molds will get you one step closer to a cool and delicious snack.

There's nothing like cooling down with an ice pop in the heat of the summer. Ice pop molds allow you to bring these icy treats out of summer camp memories and into your daily life. You can tailor the mixture to your tastes, whether that's a boozy popsicle for a day at the beach or a healthy fruit pop for a midday snack.

As long as you have a mold and a freezer, the possibilities are endless. Here are eight ice pop molds to help start your summer off on a cool and delicious note..

A prehistoric ice pop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ez7wr_0gAka8Hk00

Lily Alig/Insider

Tovolo Dino Pop Molds, available at Amazon , Walmart , and Target , $12.82

Kids and adults will love a dinosaur shaped ice pop, especially when they finish the pop and reveal a dinosaur skeleton stick. I used these molds and laughed out loud when I saw how even the dino's teeth were imprinted on the popsicle. The hardest part was unmolding the head without taking it clean off. I found that if you freeze the pops for five or more hours, it's solid enough to stay in one piece.

A popsicle mold to make single pops
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eegOR_0gAka8Hk00

Amazon

Ozera Set of Six Popsicle Molds, available at Amazon, $10.59

These six popsicle molds come with a standing base that keeps them upright during freezing.  The set also includes a funnel and scrub brush, making it easier to keep clean before and after making the pops.

A pop to keep drips in check
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWyk5_0gAka8Hk00

Amazon

Zoku Easy Release Popsicles, available at Amazon and Sur La Table , $14.95

Ice pops in the heat of a summer are a melty and messy business. A wide base, like on these Zoku Popsicles, keeps drips to a minimum. Each pop mold is frozen in the mold base, so you don't have to worry about jostling and knocking them over during freezing.

A set of molds for kids
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXPt7_0gAka8Hk00

Amazon

Lekue Stackable Ice Lollipop Molds, available at Amazon and LekueUSA , $17.95

The Lekue ice pop molds are great for families with full freezers and little kids. The flat, plastic lids help the molds stack on top of each other, during and after freezing. Plus, these popsicles are on the small side, so they'll freeze faster and be less likely to cause a sugar rush.

A sturdy and silicone-free set
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PVf9_0gAka8Hk00

Food52

Onyx Ice Pop Molds, available at Food52, $40

This is one of the few ice pop molds made of stainless steel instead of plastic or silicone. The sturdy construction allows you to more easily fill and remove individual popsicles. The heat of your hand should loosen the frozen treats enough to demold them.

A reusable squeeze pop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXNZL_0gAka8Hk00

Lily Alig/Insider

Chef's Ice Pop Makers, available at Bloomingdales, $16.99

Call them squeeze pops, icies, or otter pops – either way, they're a delicious and nostalgic summer treat. The Chef'n Ice Pop Makers don't come with a stand to keep them vertical, but I found them surprisingly well-sealed and didn't have any leaks. The primary colors are fun for kids and a pack comes with two of each, so there's no fighting over the red one.

An ice pop for stargazing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jaBY_0gAka8Hk00

Target

Rocket Ice Pop Molds, available at Target, $4

Stargaze with a rocket pop in your hand and you'll know you're doing summer right. The plastic mold has four compartments, each with a blast-off, fiery stick. You could even make your own red, white, and blue firework popsicles.

A Disney-themed mold
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251aMr_0gAka8Hk00

Williams Sonoma

Mickey Mouse Ice Pop Molds, available at Williams Sonoma, $19.95

Even if you can't make it to Disney World this summer, you can still have Mickey Mouse ice pops. This covered mold has four smiling Mickey compartments and lays flat in your freezer, saving space while you wait for the treats to be ready.

