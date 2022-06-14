ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z gives daughter Blue Ivy a kiss on the cheek while sitting courtside together at the NBA finals

By Callie Ahlgrim
 2 days ago
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter at game five of the 2022 NBA Finals.

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

  • Jay-Z attended game five of the 2022 NBA Finals with his 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.
  • The two were photographed sitting courtside, where Jay-Z gave Blue Ivy a sweet kiss on the cheek.
  • Blue Ivy channeled her mom Beyoncé by wearing a T-shirt with the song title "Brown Skin Girl."

Blue Ivy Carter stole the show at game five of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco, where she sat courtside with her dad Jay-Z.

When the duo was featured on the Jumbotron, the rapper put his arm around his daughter and gave her a quick kiss on the cheek.

"Throughout the game Jay had his arm around her shoulder and was pointing out different things on the court to her," an eyewitness told E! News . "He was so proud of her."

The onlooker added that Blue Ivy "got a little embarrassed when she was shown on the Jumbotron."

The 10-year-old Grammy nominee channeled her famous mom by wearing hoop earrings, a leather jacket, and a black T-shirt emblazoned with the song title "Brown Skin Girl."

The fan-favorite track from Beyoncé's latest visual album , "The Lion King: The Gift," credits Blue Ivy as a featured vocalist . It earned the mother-daughter duo a Grammy nomination for best music video.

Blue Ivy is the eldest child of Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The couple also share twins Sir and Rumi, who turned 5 years old on Monday.

