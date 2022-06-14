ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard's spokesperson says she's not being recast in 'Aquaman 2' after a report claims she's been axed from the sequel

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

A spokesperson for Amber Heard tells Insider that the actor is still in "Aquaman 2."

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, Warner Bros.

  • Just Jared reported Tuesday that Amber Heard is being cut from and recast in the "Aquaman" sequel.
  • A spokesperson for Heard told Insider via email this is false.
  • "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is set for release in March 2023.

Amber Heard is not getting recast in the " Aquaman " sequel, a spokesperson for the actor tells Insider.

Tuesday, Just Jared reported that an anonymous source told the outlet that Warner Bros. has decided to recast Heard's role in the 2023 film after a screen test of the sequel.

Heard's spokesperson called the Just Jared report "false" in an email to Insider.

"The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane," a spokesperson for Heard told Insider.

Representatives for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

In the franchise, Heard plays Aquaman's love interest, Mera. Heard's character was first introduced in the 2017 film " Justice League " before becoming a protagonist in 2018's "Aquaman" alongside starring actor Jason Momoa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6FUk_0gAka5dZ00
Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in "Aquaman."

Warner Bros.

During her defamation trial with her former husband, Johnny Depp, Heard said her role was heavily reduced in the sequel , "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," after fighting to stay in the upcoming sequel.

"I fought really hard to stay in the movie — they didn't want to include me in the film," Heard said on the stand in May, adding that she performed "a very pared-down version" of the role that took away action scenes between herself and another character.

Of her role in the sequel, Heard added: 'They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out."

"Aquaman" became one of WB's most successful DC films, grossing over $1.1 billion .

Entertainment journalist Grace Randolph tweeted in late April that Heard was said to have under 10 minutes of screen time in the sequel.

During the defamation trial, Heard said she wasn't sure if she would appear in the final cut of the film .

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is in theaters on March 17, 2023.

Comments / 73

Floyd D Harvey
1d ago

They will, just give them time to see how many people don't go to see Aquaman II. That will change their minds about using her for three, especially if they haven't cut back her scenes in II like everyone is expecting. heard is toxic, they know that and continuing to work with her can only hurt her "their" bottom line. And even that might've been different if she'd just taken the trial loss and moved on with her life. But not her she is continuing her campaign to run Johnny Depp's name through the mud.

Reply(1)
41
BStain
2d ago

Omg 🤦🤦.....you know you've lived too long in modern day America when the word "recast" shows up in a headline and you read "racist."

Reply(4)
25
Rose Palmer
2d ago

This is sad news for all the people she’s done damage too and lied too. I guess the company that produced this movie is only looking at the money they spent making it and could care less about the people they should consider relevant to them making money from the finished product! Maybe the public needs to start looking more closely at them too.

Reply(3)
26
