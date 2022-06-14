ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Happy Pride: Starbucks reportedly threatened to take away its famous trans-friendly benefits if workers unionize

By Jason Lalljee,Juliana Kaplan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RZiT_0gAkZqYe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ji690_0gAkZqYe00
The union alleges that the company was attempting to scare employees out of organizing within Cremin’s store.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

  • Starbucks threatened unionizing employees with a loss of benefits, including those for trans employees, an NLRB filing alleges.
  • This follows a similar claim from NLRB prosecutors about threats made at an Oklahoma Starbucks this month.
  • More than 150 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize since the end of last year.

This June, Starbucks is reportedly threatening to imperil workers' access to gender-affirming healthcare if they choose to unionize.

Bloomberg's Josh Eidelson reports that Workers United, the union representing Starbucks partners, alleged in a filing with the National Labor Relations Board that the company is "threatening employees with loss of benefits" — which includes "loss of gender-affirming healthcare for transgender employees."

Starbucks is known as an industry leader for its healthcare coverage. In 2018, the coffee chain announced that it would expand its gender-affirming healthcare to procedures like facial feminization and breast augmentation.

"Most of my coworkers are queer, and many of us rely on the transgender healthcare benefits. We are uniquely vulnerable when Starbucks makes veiled threats that gender-affirming healthcare could be taken away," Neha Cremin, a partner at an Oklahoma City Starbucks, said in a statement to Insider. "Many of us began working at Starbucks because it was the only realistic way we could think to afford transition-related healthcare."

The union alleges that the company was attempting to scare employees out of organizing within Cremin's store, after 150 Starbucks branches around the country have voted to unionize since the end of last year. Starbucks employees throughout the US have accused the corporation of attempting to union-bust; Bloomberg also reported this month that the company permanently shut down an Ithaca, New York, branch in response to union activism, according to employees.

The NLRB has already been called upon several times as Starbucks workers across the country attempt to unionize. The labor board previously petitioned to have seven Starbucks workers in Memphis "who were unlawfully fired" reinstated. According to CNBC , the regional NLRB director in Buffalo, New York accused the company of 29 unfair labor practice charges in a complaint.

Starbucks denied the workers' claims in a statement to Bloomberg.

"We are not threatening our partners with the loss of benefits if they join a union," spokesperson Reggie Borges said on Tuesday. "We take a great deal of pride in offering industry-leading benefits and have done so for more than 50 years."

Borges added in a statement to Insider: "Every partner currently has access to all their benefits."

Cremin told Bloomberg that, in a one-on-one meeting, her manager said that unionizing would mean negotiating benefits, and potentially losing some of them — and then said that they know Cremin has used trans healthcare benefits. In Kansas, the labor board has accused Starbucks in a complaint of threatening "the loss of health benefits" if workers unionize, according to Bloomberg.

Cremin's store is located in Oklahoma, which has passed several bills aimed at restricting the trans community. The state has banned trans women from playing in female sports, and some trans residents have said that they intend to flee the state.

"Trans rights are labor rights," Cremin said in her statement to Insider. "Our fight to make this state better for transgender people will also benefit all workers, and the current wave of unionization makes the workplace a safer place for transgender people."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 149

donna
2d ago

Baloney! Companies are fed up with people that believe they are owed more than their salaries or hourly wages. For far to long, I’ve seen unionization as a job loss or a company to shut down and move out. Employees actually don’t understand how a business is run and why companies are not going to play the unions game. You can’t keep raising prices to pay for ever higher wages and in time these companies relocate or shutdown.

Reply(26)
79
True.American
2d ago

You trans people better realize everything that’s happening now is just a smoke screen it’s to win votes they don’t care about you or anything about you they say one thing and they will do another. What I really want to know is there a border closed and is Biden impeached

Reply(1)
92
Irish!
2d ago

Jude 1 :7 Just as Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding cities, which likewise indulged in sexual immorality and pursued unnatural desire, serve as an example by undergoing a punishment of eternal fire.

Reply(9)
43
Related
Food & Wine

The First Starbucks Location That Voted to Unionize Is Being Shut Down

With thousands of locations nationwide, a single Starbucks closing typically isn't national news. But at a time when the coffee chain is dealing with a major unionization push from employees — and being accused of potentially illegal anti-union behavior in the process — the announcement that Starbucks is shuttering a unionized store in Ithaca, New York, is grabbing a lot of attention.
ITHACA, NY
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Denny’s Closings in 2022

The announcement of a REEF Technology expansion deal with Denny’s, despite the former company’s recent closure of nearly 100 ghost kitchen units, has renewed online scrutiny of the venerable restaurant chain.
Alina Andras

Starbucks worker shares store secret to getting free drinks

If you love to treat yourself to various drinks from Starbucks then you might want to know this store secret that a Starbucks worker has shared online. According to her, you can get free Starbucks drinks. However, this doesn't apply to all Starbucks stores. Here's everything you need to know about this:
SFGate

Amazon calls cops, fires workers in attempts to stop unionization nationwide

Matt Litrell, a 22-year-old Amazon employee, was distributing union fliers outside the warehouse where he works this month when the cops showed up. An Amazon manager had called the sheriff's office in Campbellsville, Ky., that afternoon to report that protesters trying to start a union were trespassing on company property. While the officers eventually determined that Litrell wasn't on Amazon's property and left, Litrell plans to add the incident to the illegal-intimidation charge he filed with the National Labor Relations Board in May.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Rights#Unionization#Racism#Nlrb#Oklahoma Starbucks
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
Popculture

McDonald's Removes Controversial Item

McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Gross Things You Should Know About KFC

Though it ranks as one of the most popular fast food brands in the world, KFC has had its share of gross moments. It's a well-documented legacy, in fact. There are bound to be some nasty happenings from time to time when you operate over 25,000 locations worldwide. None of the various scandals KFC has experienced throughout their decades on the dining scene has permanently marred its reputation, though some have made a memorable impression. Parent company Yum! has also taken plenty of hits from its other companies, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. If you're going to serve fast food to millions of people all around the globe, things are bound to get a little disgusting from time to time.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Beloved Pepsi Product Makes a Bizarre Comeback

The Cold War between Russia (then the Soviet Union) and the United States formally ended in 1992. That year, however, marked an escalation in the cold (beverage) war between Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company (The) Report and PespsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo Inc. Report. These two companies pulled out...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

527K+
Followers
33K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy