Public Health

U.S. FDA Advisers Back Authorization of Moderna COVID Vaccine for Ages 6-17

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

CBS Boston

FDA authorizes first COVID-19 vaccinations for kids under 5

By LINDSEY TANNER, AP Medical WriterU.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel. The kid-sized shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country. A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend. The nation's vaccination campaign began with adults in late 2020, about a year into the coronavirus pandemic. 
Medical News Today

Atopic dermatitis: FDA approves Dupixent to treat young children

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat atopic dermatitis in children ages 6 months to 5 years old. Dupixent is already approved to treat this skin condition in adults and children ages 6-17. This FDA approval marks the first time the agency greenlighted a biologic medication...
US News and World Report

U.S. FDA Opens Way to COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5, CDC up Next

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, opening the door to vaccinating millions of the country's youngest children once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees. The FDA authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4...
US News and World Report

The 74

FDA Recommends COVID Vaccines for Young Kids; 3rd Pfizer Dose May Be Key

This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story FDA Committee Recommends COVID Vaccines for Young Kids The Food and Drug Administration’s committee of independent vaccine experts voted overwhelmingly (21-0) to recommend vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for infants and toddlers. […]
deseret.com

FDA approves vaccines for children as young as 6 months

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in young children as old as 6 months. Details: However, these shots can’t be administered until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has voted whether or not to recommend them, which will take place on Saturday, according to CNN.
US News and World Report

US News and World Report

US News and World Report

