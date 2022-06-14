U.S. FDA Advisers Back Authorization of Moderna COVID Vaccine for Ages 6-17

June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers on Friday said Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for use in children aged 6 months to 17 years old as a committee of scientists will meet next week to vote on whether to recommend the regulator authorize the vaccine in children.
The Food and Drug Administration's independent experts will meet on June 15 to review the data and make a recommendation on whether Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines for the youngest kids should receive authorization. The FDA said it will complete its review of Pfizer and Moderna's applications within days of each...
FUMING Kim Jong-un has slammed the West for deploying warships, planes and thousands of troops amid fears the tyrant will detonate a nuke. The North Korean dictator hit out after the US announced it's set to lead the Rim of the Pacific exercise on its doorstep near Hawaii and Southern California.
The Chinese government is preparing to enforce regulations on all fund management companies operating in China — including U.S.-based and other foreign firms — requiring them to set up an internal unit for supervision by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In May, the China Securities Regulatory Commission...
The Food and Drug Administration’s panel of independent vaccine experts has recommended that Moderna’s COVID-19 shots be authorized for children 6 to 17, positioning it to become the second vaccine available to young people.
By LINDSEY TANNER, AP Medical WriterU.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel. The kid-sized shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country. A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend. The nation's vaccination campaign began with adults in late 2020, about a year into the coronavirus pandemic.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months. The decision paves the way for that age group to begin getting the shots as soon as next week. This is a developing story.
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that the West had "shot itself in the head" by trying to limit energy imports from the oil and gas fields of Siberia due to the Ukraine conflict, in sharp contrast to China which has increased deliveries of energy. The war in Ukraine...
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat atopic dermatitis in children ages 6 months to 5 years old. Dupixent is already approved to treat this skin condition in adults and children ages 6-17. This FDA approval marks the first time the agency greenlighted a biologic medication...
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, opening the door to vaccinating millions of the country's youngest children once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees. The FDA authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4...
In the months since Russia invaded Ukraine, one global actor has watched with particular interest as it calculates its own future plans. China during the Ukraine crisis has publicly appeared more emboldened than ever about its ambitions for Taiwan, the island nation over which it similarly claims dominion but which, unlike the sovereign former Soviet state, is recognized only by a dwindling number of minor countries.
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday called out faulty data being used to authorize COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids. Makary said there is a "distorted perception of risk" when it comes to young children and COVID. DR. MARTY MAKARY: If a child has a...
The first COVID-19 shots for U.S. infants, toddlers and preschoolers moved a step closer Wednesday. The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and […]
This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story FDA Committee Recommends COVID Vaccines for Young Kids The Food and Drug Administration’s committee of independent vaccine experts voted overwhelmingly (21-0) to recommend vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for infants and toddlers. […]
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in young children as old as 6 months. Details: However, these shots can’t be administered until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has voted whether or not to recommend them, which will take place on Saturday, according to CNN.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled about 5% to a three-week low on Friday, led by a slump in U.S. gasoline futures, as interest rate hikes from major central banks fuelled worries about a sharp economic slowdown. Brent futures fell $5.85, or 4.9%, to $113.96 a barrel by 11:02 a.m....
A new report from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources shows the state’s oil production has dipped below 1 million barrels a day. A new report from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources shows the state's oil production has dipped below 1 million barrels a day. North...
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday in topsy-turvy trading after the United States announced new sanctions on Iran, and as energy markets stayed focused on supply concerns that have sent prices soaring this year. The market slipped early, as interest rate hikes in the United States, Britain and...
