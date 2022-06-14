ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 cool clothing gifts that will upgrade Dad's wardrobe this Father's Day

By Ellen Hoffman
Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Father's Day is coming up soon on June 19; if you haven't secured the perfect gift for good ol' dad yet, there's still time. A fashion gift is usually a safe option, assuming you know his clothing and shoe sizes. Even if you don't, you can probably easily text your other family members to get them.

Check out 14 cool clothing gifts for Dad below. From trendy Allbirds sneakers to a classic Patagonia fleece, we're pretty sure he'll love whatever you pick out for him. If you're short on time and shipping windows are too long, remember that you can always send him an e-gift card to any of the stores on this list and let him choose whatever he likes.

Comfortable, everyday sneakers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4nOh_0gAkZbYz00

Allbirds

Allbirds Men's Wool Runners, available at Allbirds, $110

Allbirds sneakers are a comfortable and stylish choice for everyday wear. Go for a limited-edition color if Dad already owns a few pairs.

Crossword-themed loungewear and underwear
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFSdR_0gAkZbYz00

Tommy John

Tommy John Second Skin Sleep Pocket Tee & Pant Set, available at Tommy John, $126

Tommy John Second Skin Mid-Length Boxer Brief, available at Tommy John, $36

Tommy John makes some of our all-time favorite loungewear and underwear. Any dad who's a fan of Wordle or daily crosswords will love the fun pattern the brand created for Father's Day this year. Right now, use the code DAD25 to save 25%.

Timeless shades
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GASrQ_0gAkZbYz00

Amazon

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, available at Amazon, $163

They're a bit pricey, but a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses should last him for years to come. The Wayfarer is a timeless look that won't go out of style either.

A classic fleece
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrivL_0gAkZbYz00

Patagonia

Patagonia Men's Reclaimed Fleece Pullover, available at Patagonia, $139

A fleece pullover from Patagonia is a versatile layer he'll want to wear all year long.

A goes-with-everything shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIjI1_0gAkZbYz00

Nordstrom

Faherty Short-Sleeve Heathered Henley, available at Nordstrom, $78

A classic henley is a great addition to any guy's summer wardrobe; it's slightly dressier than a regular T-shirt for when he wants to mix things up a bit.

Ankle socks made for golfers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiFWP_0gAkZbYz00

Bombas

Bombas Men's Golf Ankle Socks 4-Pack Caddie, available at Bombas, $70

Level up your golf dad's sock drawer with pairs that are specifically designed for all-day comfort on the green. Bombas makes some of the best socks we've ever worn .

A wallet that will last for years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAFHs_0gAkZbYz00

Bellroy

Bellroy Note Wallet, available at Amazon, $89

If his current wallet is barely stitched together anymore, swoop in with a sleek replacement from Bellroy, the maker of our favorite men's wallets .

An elevated Apple Watch band
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263YXT_0gAkZbYz00

Nordstrom

Shinola Grizzly Leather Apple Watch Band, available at Nordstrom, $150

Whether for fancier dinners or for the days he commutes into the office for work, this Apple Watch band from Shinola will instantly spiff up his wrist.

A fun printed shirt that'll receive endless compliments
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esyYf_0gAkZbYz00

Bonobos

Bonobos Stretch Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt, available at Bonobos, $79

This bestselling Bonobos shirt comes in more than 50 different patterns — a couple of our favorites are Beach Day (pictured left) and Pineapple Madness (pictured right).  In addition to Dad's shirt size, you can choose the shirt fit and shirt length.

A handsome leather toiletry bag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6olr_0gAkZbYz00

Leatherology

Leatherology Multi Pocket Toiletry Bag, available at Leatherology, $150

Upgrade his toiletry bag to this sleek leather option from Leatherology. For an extra $10 to $15, you can add his monogram to it.

Something that shows off his team pride
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5zRr_0gAkZbYz00

Fanatics

Fanatics Snapback Hat, available at Fanatics, $23.99

For diehard sports fans, a fresh baseball cap that shows off their team pride is a welcome addition to their closet. Fanatics carries sports gear from every league, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NCAA.

A T-shirt for nature lovers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKKX6_0gAkZbYz00

Parks Project

Parks Project National Parks of the USA Checklist Pocket Tee, available at Parks Project, $38

Parks Project makes vintage-looking tees for many US national parks, from Acadia to Zion. Pick out a shirt from his favorite park or go for this checklist tee that lists out all of them.

Slippers he won’t want to take off
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0DSe_0gAkZbYz00

UGG

UGG Tasman Slipper, available at Nordstrom, $100

These Ugg slippers are a classic for good reason. We love them because they're every bit as comfortable as you'd expect.

A pop of color for the pool or the beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMQdn_0gAkZbYz00

Everlane

Everlane The ReNew Swim Short, available at Everlane, $70

Everlane's swim trunks also come in five solid colors, but we think this floral design will really pop at the beach and in family photos.

Read the original article on Insider

