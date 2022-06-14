14 cool clothing gifts that will upgrade Dad's wardrobe this Father's Day

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Tommy John/Allbirds/Insider

Father's Day is coming up soon on June 19; if you haven't secured the perfect gift for good ol' dad yet, there's still time. A fashion gift is usually a safe option, assuming you know his clothing and shoe sizes. Even if you don't, you can probably easily text your other family members to get them.

Check out 14 cool clothing gifts for Dad below. From trendy Allbirds sneakers to a classic Patagonia fleece, we're pretty sure he'll love whatever you pick out for him. If you're short on time and shipping windows are too long, remember that you can always send him an e-gift card to any of the stores on this list and let him choose whatever he likes.

Allbirds

Comfortable, everyday sneakers

Allbirds Men's Wool Runners, available at Allbirds, $110

Allbirds sneakers are a comfortable and stylish choice for everyday wear. Go for a limited-edition color if Dad already owns a few pairs.

Tommy John

Crossword-themed loungewear and underwear

Tommy John Second Skin Sleep Pocket Tee & Pant Set, available at Tommy John, $126

Tommy John Second Skin Mid-Length Boxer Brief, available at Tommy John, $36

Tommy John makes some of our all-time favorite loungewear and underwear. Any dad who's a fan of Wordle or daily crosswords will love the fun pattern the brand created for Father's Day this year. Right now, use the code DAD25 to save 25%.

Amazon

Timeless shades

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, available at Amazon, $163

They're a bit pricey, but a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses should last him for years to come. The Wayfarer is a timeless look that won't go out of style either.

Patagonia

A classic fleece

Patagonia Men's Reclaimed Fleece Pullover, available at Patagonia, $139

A fleece pullover from Patagonia is a versatile layer he'll want to wear all year long.

Nordstrom

A goes-with-everything shirt

Faherty Short-Sleeve Heathered Henley, available at Nordstrom, $78

A classic henley is a great addition to any guy's summer wardrobe; it's slightly dressier than a regular T-shirt for when he wants to mix things up a bit.

Bombas

Ankle socks made for golfers

Bombas Men's Golf Ankle Socks 4-Pack Caddie, available at Bombas, $70

Level up your golf dad's sock drawer with pairs that are specifically designed for all-day comfort on the green. Bombas makes some of the best socks we've ever worn .

Bellroy

A wallet that will last for years

Bellroy Note Wallet, available at Amazon, $89

If his current wallet is barely stitched together anymore, swoop in with a sleek replacement from Bellroy, the maker of our favorite men's wallets .

Nordstrom

An elevated Apple Watch band

Shinola Grizzly Leather Apple Watch Band, available at Nordstrom, $150

Whether for fancier dinners or for the days he commutes into the office for work, this Apple Watch band from Shinola will instantly spiff up his wrist.

Bonobos

A fun printed shirt that'll receive endless compliments

Bonobos Stretch Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt, available at Bonobos, $79

This bestselling Bonobos shirt comes in more than 50 different patterns — a couple of our favorites are Beach Day (pictured left) and Pineapple Madness (pictured right). In addition to Dad's shirt size, you can choose the shirt fit and shirt length.

Leatherology

A handsome leather toiletry bag

Leatherology Multi Pocket Toiletry Bag, available at Leatherology, $150

Upgrade his toiletry bag to this sleek leather option from Leatherology. For an extra $10 to $15, you can add his monogram to it.

Fanatics

Something that shows off his team pride

Fanatics Snapback Hat, available at Fanatics, $23.99

For diehard sports fans, a fresh baseball cap that shows off their team pride is a welcome addition to their closet. Fanatics carries sports gear from every league, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NCAA.

Parks Project

A T-shirt for nature lovers

Parks Project National Parks of the USA Checklist Pocket Tee, available at Parks Project, $38

Parks Project makes vintage-looking tees for many US national parks, from Acadia to Zion. Pick out a shirt from his favorite park or go for this checklist tee that lists out all of them.

UGG

Slippers he won’t want to take off

UGG Tasman Slipper, available at Nordstrom, $100

These Ugg slippers are a classic for good reason. We love them because they're every bit as comfortable as you'd expect.

Everlane

A pop of color for the pool or the beach

Everlane The ReNew Swim Short, available at Everlane, $70

Everlane's swim trunks also come in five solid colors, but we think this floral design will really pop at the beach and in family photos.