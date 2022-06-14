Suspect arrested after brawl with firearm in W CLT: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was injured and another was arrested after a brawl involving a firearm in west Charlotte Tuesday, according to CMPD.
Nykeria Herron, 25, has been charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun and carrying a concealed firearm.
Police say around noon, a male was assaulted with a firearm in the 5700 block of Leake Street near Billy Graham Parkway.
The victim hurt his hand while attempting to wrestle away a firearm from two suspects; a shot was fired during the struggle.
