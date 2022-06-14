ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, IN

ISP: Rockville woman stole nearly $3,600 from gas station

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTM1I_0gAkYcTv00

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — State troopers have arrested a Rockville woman who reportedly stole nearly $3,600 in funds from a gas station where she was once employed.

Lacey VanDuyn, 29, is charged with theft, a Level 6 felony, and was arrested Tuesday morning without incident.

According to Indiana State Police, VanDuyn stole $3,549.65 in funds from the Country Mark fueling station in Rockville where she was a former employee.

Police said VanDuyn is currently being held on bond in the Parke County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Union: Mail stolen after carrier was carjacked at gunpoint in Avon

AVON, Ind. — The Postal Inspection Service and Avon Police Department are investigating after a mail carrier was carjacked in Avon on Wednesday. It happened near the intersection of County Road 100 North and Ronald Reagan Parkway. Paul Toms, the president of the local letter carriers union, said a vehicle stopped in front of the […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

Mail truck stolen during armed carjacking in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Someone carjacked a postal employee at gunpoint and stole a U.S. Postal Service truck in Avon. According to the Avon Police Department, the incident happened Wednesday morning near County Road 100 North and Ronald Reagan Parkway. Police recovered the truck about a mile north of the location where it was stolen. Investigators […]
AVON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, IN
Rockville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
bcdemocrat.com

Police blotter for week of June 15

VAN BUREN TWP. — A Crawfordsville man was transported to the hospital by helicopter after his motorcycle brakes locked, causing him to run off the road on June 5. Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld responded to a crash at the intersection of Orchard Road and State Road 135 South around 11 a.m., according to the accident report.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#Gas Station#State#Indiana State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WLFI.com

Lafayette Fire Department: House fire was intentionally set

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department has determined that a house fire on Shenandoah Drive was intentionally started. According to LFD, crews responded to a house fire around 10 p.m. on June 10 at 1013 Shenandoah Drive. During the course of the fire investigation, LFD determined that...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Juveniles rescued after kayaks flip on Wildcat Creek

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Three juveniles were rescued in Tippecanoe County Wednesday after their kayaks flipped on the Wildcat Creek. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team responded to a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. The three juveniles, two females and one male, had become stranded after their kayaks flipped near the 8600 block […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
wevv.com

1 of 2 girls dead after vanishing in Indianapolis area pond

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say one of two girls pulled Wednesday from a suburban Indianapolis retention pond has died at a hospital. State conservation officers said Thursday that one of the juveniles had died, while the other girl is hospitalized in critical condition at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana man captures video of house falling into Yellowstone River

Indiana man from Terre Haute captures video of house falling into Yellowstone River. Indiana man captures video of house falling into …. ‘It’s devastating’: Child pulled from retention pond …. Indiana organizations receive $35 million in public …. EPA reports lists chemicals released by Plainfield …. Union: Mail...
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

IMPD prepares to roll out $9M worth of crime-fighting technology

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is providing new details on how the department plans to roll out $9 million worth of crime fighting technology. On Wednesday, Commander Matthew Thomas with IMPD’s Criminal Investigations Division gave an update to the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee. “This is an opportunity for us to invest […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy