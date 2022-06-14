ISP: Rockville woman stole nearly $3,600 from gas station

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — State troopers have arrested a Rockville woman who reportedly stole nearly $3,600 in funds from a gas station where she was once employed.

Lacey VanDuyn, 29, is charged with theft, a Level 6 felony, and was arrested Tuesday morning without incident.

According to Indiana State Police, VanDuyn stole $3,549.65 in funds from the Country Mark fueling station in Rockville where she was a former employee.

Police said VanDuyn is currently being held on bond in the Parke County Jail.

