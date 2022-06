If you regularly take a chance on food—say, an iffy room-temperature burger—you’ve probably paid the price with food poisoning once or twice. And, if you’re firmly in the “risk it and eat the burger” camp, you’re not alone: About 48 million people in the U.S. have food poisoning each year, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK). Although the pathogens that cause food poisoning are best known for lurking in food left out too long, handled improperly, or contaminated during processing, you can also get this gut-wrenching illness from another person. So the answer to your burning question (Is food poisoning contagious?) is yes, the bugs that can cause food poisoning are contagious.

