Mass casualty training to occur Wednesday near Southpark Boat Ramp

Jackson, Wyo. (KIFI) - Jackson Hole Fire/EMS (JHFEMS) will be conducting a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) training this week and is asking the public to refrain from calling 911 if they see what appears to be a multi-vehicle accident or first responders in the area of the Southpark Boat Ramp.

The standard training exercise will occur Wednesdayfrom approximately 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 7255 S Highway 89. First responders may be visible from the highway at the construction staging area for the simulation of a multi-vehicle accident involving a bus.

“The realistic training will help responders prepare for this type of accident, as well as other types of Mass Casualty Incidents,” JHFEMS Battalion Chief Brian Coe said. “While this is a simulated training exercise, we’re asking the public to be cautious around emergency vehicles that will be accessing the highway.”

“Training Ahead” signs will be placed along the highway to warn motorists that they are approaching the

training site. The highlighted portion on the map below depicts the location of Wednesday’s training.

JHFEMS would like to thank the Evans family letting crews use their property for this critical training.

