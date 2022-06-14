ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Mass casualty training to occur Wednesday near Southpark Boat Ramp

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MEuH_0gAkYNR800

Jackson, Wyo. (KIFI) - Jackson Hole Fire/EMS (JHFEMS) will be conducting a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) training this week and is asking the public to refrain from calling 911 if they see what appears to be a multi-vehicle accident or first responders in the area of the Southpark Boat Ramp.

The standard training exercise will occur Wednesdayfrom approximately 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 7255 S Highway 89. First responders may be visible from the highway at the construction staging area for the simulation of a multi-vehicle accident involving a bus.

“The realistic training will help responders prepare for this type of accident, as well as other types of Mass Casualty Incidents,” JHFEMS Battalion Chief Brian Coe said. “While this is a simulated training exercise, we’re asking the public to be cautious around emergency vehicles that will be accessing the highway.”

“Training Ahead” signs will be placed along the highway to warn motorists that they are approaching the
training site. The highlighted portion on the map below depicts the location of Wednesday’s training.

JHFEMS would like to thank the Evans family letting crews use their property for this critical training.

The post Mass casualty training to occur Wednesday near Southpark Boat Ramp appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
buckrail.com

Airport Update: Runway fully paved

JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s day 66 of the 78-day closure at the Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) and crews are ahead of schedule with the runway completely paved. The multi-faceted project has multiple completed or nearly completed aspects. Out on the runway, exterior slot drains are fully installed and...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Teton Canyon closed to tent camping after bear incident

ALTA, Wyo.— An aggressive black bear that pushed an individual out of his hammock has prompted Caribou-Targhee National Forest officials to issue a temporary camping closure up Teton Canyon. The incident unfolded on Friday night and the individual was able to retreat to the safety of his car while...
ALTA, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Self-contained camping available at Teton County Fairgrounds

In coordination with the Town of Jackson, Jackson Police Department, Teton County and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, the Teton County Fairgrounds will again be available Tuesday to those impacted by the closure and evacuation of Yellowstone National Park. The post Self-contained camping available at Teton County Fairgrounds appeared first on Local News 8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Jackson, WY
Crime & Safety
KOOL 96.5

Missing South Idaho 16-Year-Old Girl Reported June 3

A 16-year-old Bonneville County girl hasn't been in contact with family for close to two weeks now. Her profile was recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kailah Marlene Seminario? She is one of dozens of state teens currently featured on the Idaho Missing Persons...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
WyoFile

Yellowstone evacuees flood gateway towns, make do

As heavy rain and record-high water battered Yellowstone National Park on Sunday and Monday forcing officials to close it, hundreds of evacuees streamed south, not knowing where they’d lay their heads or fill their stomachs. Most ended up in the nearest town — Jackson — retreating to makeshift waystations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southpark#Mass#Emergency Vehicles#Local News 8
buckrail.com

Impacts of Yellowstone closure trickle into Jackson

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — An aggressive storm in Yellowstone National Park (YNP) on Sunday wreaked havoc on roads, buildings, tourists and gateway communities in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The storm also triggered mudslides and rock slides, prompting Montana Governor Greg Gianforte to declare a statewide disaster. An indefinite closure...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

‘Blondie’ grizzly bear loses 3 cubs

MOOSE, Wyo. — Park officials confirmed on Wednesday that the popular Grizzly 793, also known as Blondie, lost her three cubs at the end of last week. C.J. Adams, the public affairs specialist for Grand Teton National Park, said the last confirmed sighting of Blondie with her cubs was around dark on Friday night in the Pilgrim Flats area of the park. Park officials who have managed bear jams throughout the spring and summer spotted her. By Saturday morning, she was spotted again, this time without her cubs. While the exact cause of the cubs’ death is unknown, Adams says it was most likely predation by a male grizzly.
MOOSE, WY
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Trout density in the Henrys Fork of the Snake River

Wild trout populations are resilient and can fluctuate from year to year based on growth, recruitment, and mortality in the fish population. Environmental factors like streamflow can affect the amount of in-stream habitat for fish, which ultimately can affect the amount of spawning and rearing habitat, as well as the amount of overwinter habitat.
REXBURG, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson woman fined and banned for lying about missing hiker

A former Jackson, Wyoming woman has been banned from Grand Teton National Park for a period of five years and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $17,600. 40-year-old Heather Mycoskie knowingly provided false information in the search for missing hiker Cian McLaughlin last year. Mycoskie told investigators the missing man was hiking on the south side of the Bradley-Taggart Moraine in Grand Teton National Park, and was headed south towards Taggart Lake where he planned to jump off his favorite rock into the water.
JACKSON, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Bonneville County Sheriff’s open house

Saturday, the public got a rare look at the inner workings of the Bonneville County Sheriff's office. The open house included an in-depth tour of the jail. It showed where inmates stay, deputies work, and how they keep both safes in tense situations. The post Bonneville County Sheriff’s open house appeared first on Local News 8.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
buckrail.com

Teton County hit by severe thunderstorm on Sunday

JACKSON, Wyo. — A relatively rare supercell thunderstorm moved across Teton County on Sunday afternoon. Wind and hail damage along with frequent lightning and heavy downpours were reported with this storm as it moved across Teton Pass before tracking just north of the Town of Jackson. The storm initially...
TETON COUNTY, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Masks required indoors in Grand Teton National Park

Due to current, HIGH COVID-19 community level in Teton County, Department of Interior policy requires masks are required for everyone in all park buildings in Grand Teton National Park, regardless of vaccination status. The post Masks required indoors in Grand Teton National Park appeared first on Local News 8.
TETON COUNTY, WY
newslj.com

Two of griz 399’s offspring take a Green River walkabout

Two of famous mamma grizzly bear 399’s male cubs are on a walkabout out of Jackson Hole and into the Green River valley in Sublette County. The 2-year-old grizzlies dispersed from their home range via separate routes, Dan Thompson, Wyoming Game and Fish large carnivore supervisor, said June 7. They ended up, serendipitously, near the same residential area where agency personnel are busy warning denizens to secure food, trash and feed that might draw in the habituated animals, which are accustomed to such attractants.
GREEN RIVER, WY
dishingjh.com

Million Dollar Cowboy Steakhouse Returns

Located on the bottom floor of the iconic Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, a speakeasy steakhouse has opened its doors once again!. Originally opened in 1995, The Million Dollar Cowboy Steakhouse temporarily closed down in March of 2020. It reopened as Paulie’s Alta Cucina, an Italian restaurant run by a well-known Jackson chef. After Paulie’s closed last year, ownership set into motion a plan to return the restaurant to its roots with chef Jeremy Horn at the helm.
JACKSON, WY
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy