When she was able to hold a tomahawk that once belonged to Standing Bear, Stacy Laravie said, it felt like a moment of generational healing. Laravie, a descendant of the famed Ponca chief and civil rights icon, was one of the Nebraska tribe’s representatives who traveled to the Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology at Harvard University for the tomahawk’s repatriation ceremony June 3.

PONCA, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO