Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu will undergo elbow surgery, general manager Ross Atkins informed reporters , via Scott Mitchell of TSN Sports. It’s not yet known whether Ryu will require a full Tommy John reconstructive surgery or a partial repair — it’s not uncommon for the extent of the ligament damage to be unclear until the surgeon has actually begun the procedure — but he’ll miss the remainder of the 2022 season in either case.

The former All-Star has been on the injured list for the past two weeks after being diagnosed with a forearm strain and elbow inflammation. It was his second arm-related stint of this season, as he also missed a few weeks between April and May with forearm inflammation. This stay will unfortunately last significantly longer than the first, as Ryu won’t be able to avoid going under the knife this time around.

Ryu has dealt with some arm issues in the past, missing most of the 2015-16 seasons while a member of the Dodgers. He underwent surgery to repair a labrum tear in his shoulder in May 2015, with that injury costing him the entirety of the season. He battled elbow tendinitis the following year, making only one MLB start before being shut down. Ryu returned to pitch in 25 games in 2017, though, and while he’s had a handful of IL stints in the years since then, he’d mostly avoided any arm concerns until recently.

After a 2019 campaign in which Ryu tossed 182 2/3 innings of 2.32 ERA ball, the Jays signed him to a four-year, $80M free-agent deal. Ryu was brilliant during the first season of that contract, taking all 12 turns through the rotation during the shortened campaign and posting a 2.69 ERA. His results took a rather notable step back last year, as he managed a 4.37 mark through 169 frames. Ryu stayed healthy aside from a minor neck issue in September, but he looked more the part of a strike-throwing innings eater than a top-of-the-rotation force.

The 35-year-old never seemed to get comfortable this season, perhaps as a result of his battles with forearm discomfort. He worked 27 innings, pitching to a 5.67 ERA with a personal-low 14.2% strikeout rate. Ryu also posted the worst swinging-strike mark of his career (7.6%), and the UCL injury will cut his season short after just six starts.

A specific timeline for his recovery won’t be known until after he goes under the knife, but it’s possible he’s already thrown his final pitch in a Toronto uniform. The South Korean hurler is due the balance of his $20M salary this season and under contract for $20M next year, the final season of his deal. If he were to undergo a full reconstructive surgery, it’s possible he’ll miss the entirety of the 2023 campaign.

In the nearer term, the win-now Blue Jays will have to move forward with their rotation alternatives. It’s still a quality group, with offseason signee Kevin Gausman and second-year star Alek Manoah posting excellent numbers. José Berríos has struggled but isn’t in any danger of losing his rotation spot given his track record, while Toronto signed the enigmatic Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year contract over the winter. Swingman Ross Stripling has stepped into the final spot and performed well through seven starts, but he’s coming off a rough 2020-21 stretch.

Atkins acknowledged Ryu’s injury makes it likelier they’ll bolster the group via trade this summer, via Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. He unsurprisingly didn’t tip his hand as to whether they’d look for a stable back-end type or prioritize a higher-impact arm like Oakland’s Frankie Montas or Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo. Toronto should have the payroll flexibility and urgency to at least check in on a broad range of possibilities. The Jays enter play Tuesday in possession of the American League’s top wild-card spot but eight games behind the Yankees in the AL East.

MLB Trade Rumors

Yusmeiro Petit granted release from Padres

Reliever Yusmeiro Petit was released from his minor league contract with the Padres yesterday, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. MLBTR’s Steve Adams reports (Twitter link) that he exercised an opt-out clause in the deal. The 14-year MLB veteran returns to the open market in search of a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies select former second-round pick Scott Kingery

The Phillies announced Tuesday afternoon they’ve selected infielder Scott Kingery back onto the major league roster. Utilityman Johan Camargo has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 6, due to a right knee strain. Philadelphia already had an opening on the 40-man roster. Kingery returns to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Richie Martin batting ninth for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Richie Martin is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Martin will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Blue Jays. Rougned Odor moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martin for 6.3 FanDuel...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Stephen Strasburg to make season debut Thursday

The Nationals will welcome back Stephen Strasburg for his season debut on Thursday, manager Dave Martinez told reporters, including Jessica Camerato of MLB.com. The three-time All-Star is back after making a trio of minor league rehab starts, and Thursday’s outing will be his first MLB appearance in a bit more than a calendar year.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox to select utility player Rob Refsnyder

The Red Sox are selecting the contract of utility player Rob Refsnyder, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. A corresponding move will be required in order to create a spot on the 40-man roster for him. Additionally, the club announced it has reinstated right-hander Hansel Robles from the IL and optioned fellow righty Phillips Valdez in a corresponding move.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds activate Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas

The Reds reinstated infielders Jonathan India and Mike Moustakas from the injured list and recalled southpaw Reiver Sanmartin before tonight’s game against the Diamondbacks. Corner outfielder Aristides Aquino is headed to the 10-day injured list due to a left calf strain, while infielders Colin Moran and Alejo López have been optioned to Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

