ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Mobile payment apps offer little protection for user error

By Jackie Callaway
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIW8X_0gAkWk2n00

Cash is just a few clicks away with mobile payment or person-to-person pay apps. That convenience is part of the appeal for consumers like Clearwater consumer Frank Sarivola, who told ABC Action News the app is “quick and easy and so much of everything in life is automated now.”

Sarivola said he often used Zelle to send money to his college-aged son for gas and other expenses — but not anymore.

He stopped using the Zelle app in March after his son was involved in a minor accident and needed $1,500 for repairs.

Sarivola, a former law enforcement officer, said in the rush to get the cash to his son he typed in a phone number that was off by one digit.

“I put in the phone number, I transposed one number accidentally and I immediately recognized that after I hit the send button,” he said.

That one-digit mistake prompted the bank to send that $1,500 to a stranger’s account in Fort Myers. Sarivola said he was on the phone with his bank, Chase, within 3 minutes. But he said a customer service agent told him there was nothing they could do.

The unintended recipient in Fort Myers returned the money to his bank Wells Fargo. And for weeks the money remained in limbo. Leaving Sarivola worried and wondering if he would ever get it back.

Bankrate.com Senior Analyst Ted Rossman explained that Zelle is owned by a group of big banks. But the app doesn’t have any of the protections you may have from bank-issued debit or credit cards. An issue, Rossman told ABC Action News, that could only be fixed by regulation.

“It might be nice if there was some sort of waiting period there. If this person called within 2 minutes, well then they could get their money back,” he said.

After a month of waiting, Sarivola made a call for action. ABC Action News reached out to Chase via email and a spokesperson replied that they were already working on the case and hoped to have it resolved very soon.

Sarivola told ABC Action News he got immediate action.

“When you followed up with Chase within a couple of days the money was credited back to my account," he said. “It was great. Thank you very much, I really appreciate all your help.”

According to a Consumer Reports survey conducted in March, 22% of the people who have used mobile pay apps have had an issue with them. On the fraud end alone, in 2021 more than 70,000 people filed complaints with the Federal Trade Commission. The losses topped $130 million.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau offers these tips to improve safety and avoid risky mistakes when using person-to-person payment apps:

  • Consider having your friend send you a request for payment first
  • Double check before you press send
  • Set up your app to require a passcode, PIN, or fingerprint before making a payment
  • Contact your bank or payment provider if you suspect an error

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Mechanics Hit the Road, as Mobile Payments Allow Mobile Repairs, Less Fleet Downtime

For both consumers and commercial fleets, getting a vehicle serviced at a repair shop means losing time and enduring inconvenience. Consumers must spend time in a shared lobby at the shop — something people try to avoid after the pandemic — or arrange for alternate transportation. Fleets not only suffer those problems but also lose the money that they would have made had that vehicle been on the road and working.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

PayPal is gearing up for a fight with Apple in buy now, pay later

PayPal has rolled out an update designed to make its buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering more enticing amid stiff market competition. The payments giant has announced it is expanding its service with a new Pay Monthly plan, which will allow US-based customers to spread repayments over periods as long as 24 months.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

How to add your COVID-19 vaccine card to Apple Wallet

Apple's iOS 15.1 debuted a feature related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows you to store your proof of vaccination directly in your Apple Wallet, making it easy for you to access and present if needed in locations that require proof of vaccination. This option lets iPhone owners keep a verified copy of their COVID vaccine cards handy at all times. We show you how to do it. Note these general instructions can vary depending on your location and your vaccine provider.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Payment#Consumer Reports#User Error#Smart Phone#Clearwater#Abc Action News#Wells Fargo#Bankrate Com
Engadget

Microsoft's Defender online security tool is now available to consumers

It took awhile, but Microsoft Defender is now generally available for all your personal devices, not just Windows PCs and businesses. The new Defender for individuals gives Microsoft 365 subscribers an online tool that bolsters the existing malware and phishing security measures you're (hopefully) using. It extends Windows' anti-malware safeguards to Android, iOS and macOS. You'll also receive security alerts, as well as solutions and tips. You can manage a whole family's security from a central dashboard, and view the antivirus systems you already use (including third-party software).
SOFTWARE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Phone Arena

Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users

Google Maps has already become a trusty companion for many Android and iOS users as the app is no longer just helps them navigate busy traffic. Less than a week ago, Google announced that Maps will be able to monitor air quality across the United States so that you can plan your outdoor activities accordingly.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Gmail Account Permanently

Gmail users are fed up with receiving unwanted emails every single day. So, most people try to get rid of their accounts to deal with this permanently. Well, your profile may be hacked, or you would even want to start a new account. Moreover, you may even wish to eliminate some newsletters you had mistakenly subscribed to.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Delete Your Facebook Account on Android

Facebook can be a major time-waster. One way to get control of your time is by using the digital wellbeing tools available on Android to set timers for the Facebook app. But if that's not working, another option is deleting your Facebook account for good. Here's how to delete your...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to close apps on the iPhone 13

Takes a couple of swipes and a couple of seconds. There’s never any real reason on a day-to-day basis to “close” apps on the iPhone 13. When you stop using an app, it goes into the background into a kind of suspended animation and waits there for you to summon it again. Many people believe that having these apps open all the time drains the battery and decreases the performance of the phone. This is an urban myth. But if you’re having issues with an app, if it’s sluggish or if it crashes, for example, you can close the app down and restart it. Here’s how to close an app on the iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to record a phone call on your iPhone

There are times when you may want to record a phone call on the iPhone, this can be done legally with the consent of both parties. You should not record a call on your phone without the other person’s consent. If you record a telephone call without the other...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to View Saved Passwords on Firefox

Having many different logins and passwords to remember can be a daunting task. To remedy this, like most other modern browsers, Firefox, too, has a feature that lets you save passwords. Firefox saves and automatically fills user credentials that you have saved, making logging onto a site very easy. On...
TECHNOLOGY
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy