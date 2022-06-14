ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Kids, Families Flock To Pools To Cool Off On Hot Day

By Marielle Mohs
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWO1c_0gAkWgVt00

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — The hottest day of the summer so far has people scrambling for ways to cool down. Public pools around the Twin Cities have been very busy Tuesday, including Waterworks in Battle Creek Regional Park, where everyone was making the most of the heat.

Waterworks’ gates to get in opened up at 11 a.m. and a long line quickly formed to get inside.

“It’s the pool today, that’s for sure,” said John Kruger, who was first in line to get into Waterworks with his grandkids.

Everyone who showed up to the pool today had the same goal: to cool off. Charlie Vanderlind and her sister were among the dozens of kids running through the water shooting up from the ground.

“We decided to come to a park and cool off because it’s really hot out today,” said Vanderlind.

“[We’re] cooling off! In a water park!” said Zoey and Arlene Taylor. The 6 and 9 year old sister shared their tips for staying cool this summer.

“Swimming, going to the beach, taking out the pool, blowing up the pool, or just jump through the sprinkler,” said the Taylor sisters.

Before Janiyah McKeever got in the water, she said, “It feels like a sauna out here.”

Then after she jumped in, McKeever said, “I got in the water and it was freezing ice cold, but once I put my head in the water is was a whole different world. It was so cold and it felt so good.”

When it’s this hot outside, it’s hard to leave the relief.

“I’m going to be coming here every day for summer,” said McKeever.

There is a $7 admission to get into Waterworks. Life guards are on duty all day until they close at 8 p.m.

Ramsey County also has nine public swimming beaches that are open now through Labor Day. They do not have any life guards at them though.

Comments / 1

Related
mspmag.com

4 Food Truck Destinations

The cheesecake factory hosts a rotating truck or two weekly in its parking lot. Pop inside to grab your cheesecake for dessert, and then get your hot food. (Soul Lao will be making a few appearances.) Off of Louisiana in St. Louis Park. Burnsville Center Parking Lot. The mall has...
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Yes, lake weeds are worse this year; cold spring believed to be the culprit

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- So far on many Minnesota lakes, it's been the summer of weeds. From curlyleaf pondweed to native plants, everything seems to be coming up at the same time. On some bodies of water, weeds have turned into thick mats, and even when they're cleared off, more follow. "We go out there a couple times a year, and this year the weeds are definitely way worse than other years," said Jon Hamilton, a fisherman. Whether you're fishing, swimming or boating, you likely have company this summer. In parts of the state, lake weeds have taken over, invading...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Eater

What to Eat at the Twin Cities’ Juneteenth Celebrations

This weekend, a slate of events celebrating Juneteenth — the holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States at the end of the Civil War — are taking place across Minneapolis and St. Paul. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, when President Biden signed legislation making it so. But it actually began on June 19, 1865, when a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to tell African Americans who were enslaved there that the Civil War had ended, and they were free from slavery. (Then-President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had been issued more than two years before, in 1863.) Juneteenth has other names, too, like “Freedom Day,” and “Emancipation Day.” It’s been celebrated in Black communities since the late 19th century — and after nationwide protests for racial justice during the summer of 2020 spiked even greater interest in the holiday, celebrations across the country continue to grow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
County
Ramsey County, MN
City
Maplewood, MN
CBS Minnesota

6 beaver kits born at Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- The Minnesota Zoo is about to get a lot busier.Two of the zoo's beavers, named Randy and Gina, welcomed six kits last week.The zoo said the baby beavers are doing well. Randy and Gina are already back in the beaver pond, and the public will be able to see the kits next month.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Gallery: This charming Linden Hills cottage has a surprising number of rooms

From its butter-yellow exterior to its wide plank flooring, this quintessential Linden Hills cottage is full of charm. The main floor features a sun-filled living room with a new gas-burning fireplace and atrium doors. This leads to the front yard, a delightful separate dining room with a window seat, an updated kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash and pantry, a cozy office and the owner's suite with a freshly updated 3/4 bath.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Water Park#Cool Down#Beaches#Flock#The Twin Cities#Waterworks In
ccxmedia.org

47 Cats Found Inside Car Recovering at Golden Valley Shelter

Golden Valley Animal Humane Society Helping Rescued Cats. The Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley is playing a vital role in helping dozens of cats rescued from a car at a rest stop. On Tuesday, investigators rescued 47 cats from a car that someone was living in at a rest...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rise of the "plantfluencers": Pandemic-induced house plant craze holds steady in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you picked up a house plant or two during the pandemic, you're in good company. Specialty stores across the Twin Cities say business exploded and is still holding strong. Whether you're searching for the rarest, the most expensive, or the coolest thing you can find, Scott Adam has a succulent for every occasion at the Fractal Cactus in Minneapolis. He says the plants he sells are downright therapeutic."People needed a small win, you know. Just buying a plant, taking care of it meant something," Adam said.Perhaps that calming quality is why house plants and succulents are taking...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Toys in the attic? "The Toy Scout" may give you a pretty penny for them

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- It's time to clean out and cash in on the boxes stacked up in your basements and attics.A man known as "The Toy Scout" is in the Twin Cities this week ready to buy and sell the iconic toys from your childhood.Joel Magee is a leading expert on collectible toys, from board games and vintage lunchboxes, to "Star Wars" figurines and comic books.At his Vintage Toy-Buying Show Thursday, Julie Silver brought Barbie and Ken dolls she played with in the 1960s from her home in Minnetonka.Magee examined them, their clothes, their accessories and determined them to be...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS Minnesota

All Squirreled Out: Minneapolis Homeowner Films 4 Sprawled Rodents Cooling Down

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Humans aren’t the only ones who need to beat the heat. Gerd Schweinitz shared a video with us from the Kenny neighborhood in Minneapolis that shows not one, not two — but four squirrels sprawled out on the stonework outside his home. (credit: Gerd Schweinitz) Experts say this is called “splooting,” and it’s something squirrels do to cool themselves down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

New Black-owned Minneapolis businesses offering wellness to counter trauma

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a turbulent few years in Minneapolis, and everyone is dealing with it in their own way There's a boom of Black leaders trying to deal with trauma in a healthy way. From the moment you walk in to 612 Jungle Yoga Studio, the space is calming, The classes are, too.For the past two years, owner Gabrielle Roberts has been using yoga moves to help her move through pain – especially after the murder of George Floyd."I literally relied on my meditation. We did 108 sun salutations, and each salutation was dedicated to someone whose life was taken...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Selfie Museum Allows Visitors To Get Creative With Photography

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) – Taking a “selfie” is a way to share a special moment. Now, a new store in the North Town Mall is giving people space to take selfies and be creative with it. The Museum of Self gives people the creative outlet to produce their own “selfie” and have fun doing it. Audrey Melson was looking for a way to take her sister Maura and her best friend Evelyn out to do something fun and avoid the heat at the same time. Walking in the North Town Mall they found something new that caught their eye. “I post pretty regularly on my...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

47 cats rescued from car at rest stop during extreme heat

HARRIS, Minn. -- The Animal Humane Society says 47 cats were rescued from a vehicle at an eastern Minnesota rest stop during Tuesday's extreme heat. The cats were first reported to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol, who called AHS to the rest stop in Harris for assistance. Their owner had been living in the car with them, and released them to AHS. Fourteen more cats that had been living in the vehicle were given to a local rescue organization previously.AHS said the cats ranged from less than a year old to 12 years old. "Despite the extreme heat and unsanitary conditions inside the vehicle, most of the cats seem to have only minor medical issues," AHS said. "They are currently being cared for, examined, and evaluated by AHS veterinary and animal behavior staff." The cats will be up for adoption after any medical and behavioral issues have been addressed. June is National Adopt a Cat Month.
HARRIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

'Our yard is ruined': More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurch

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- More than a dozen families say they are each out tens of thousands of dollars. A WCCO investigation found they all paid up front to have the same contractor put in a backyard pool.From county to county, family after family say he left them without their money and without a pool. Some filed police reports; others sued. Heather and Steve Swearengin look out at the gaping hole in their yard in Prior Lake."We've kind of run the gamut of every emotion through it," Heather Swearengin said.The Swearengins signed a contract with Charles Workman to build a pool....
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Showing People How Beautiful These Cultures Are’: Owamni Celebrates Historic Award

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They are known as the Academy Awards of food, and a local restaurant just took home a top honor. Owamni, by the Sioux Chef, was named Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Awards in Chicago Monday night. The Minneapolis restaurant opened last year and serves Indigenous cuisine. The co-owner of the restaurant says this win is about much more than food. “We’re still here, you know. Our people are here, our ancestors are proud tonight, because we’re doing something different,” co-owner Sean Sherman said in his acceptance speech. That includes cooking with diverse ingredients like quail, bison, dandelion, sunflower...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Heat Exhaustion Vs. Heat Stroke: Know The Differences

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The heat is not only uncomfortable, but it can be dangerous to your health. From cooling off at a water park, to sizzling on the pavement, Minnesotans are sweating under the sun. Tim and Sally Warfield, who are visiting from Arizona, have a different perspective. “This is a breath of fresh air,” Warfield said. “It was 108 the day before in Tucson, and this is heaven.” Like it or leave it, the heat has emergency rooms bracing for patients. Dr. Sara Friedman is an emergency physician at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. “The challenge in the summer is the amount of heat, the period...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy