Vehicle burglaries reported in Bear Hollow

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Summit County Sheriff’s Department released a report this afternoon of several vehicle burglaries that occurred on Monday in Bear Hollow on N. Biathlon Loop.

Earlier on Monday, a woman had taken out the trash and noticed the back window on her vehicle was open. While she originally thought that her daughter had been in the vehicle, the woman then checked the car and discovered someone had gone through it. Missing from the SUV were sunglasses, office keys and the paperwork from the glove box (Insurance forms, loan documents).

Around 9:30 a.m. a male located on the same street stated that someone had also gone through his vehicle. The man reported that a Nintendo switch, six Nintendo switch games, DVDs, and composite knuckles were all missing. The owner believes it happened sometime overnight, and stated the doors were left unlocked.

At this time, there is no suspect information for either incident.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter