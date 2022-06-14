From ‘Clueless’ to ‘Friends’: Stylish characters from the late ‘90s and early ‘00s that are total Y2K inspiration

When it comes to fashion, they say what goes around comes around, and we can’t disagree. Time and time again, we’ve seen how certain trends keep coming back, or maybe they just never left. Regardless, a great way to know what was popular clothing-wise is by looking back at some of our favorite T.V. shows. And because we love a good old nostalgic moment, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the characters from the late ‘90s and early ‘00s whose fashion sense would be approved of today – from Friends ‘ Rachel Green ( Jennifer Aniston ) to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ’s Ashley Banks (Tatyana Ali).

You’ll notice some of these outfits are as relevant today as they were back then with maybe a few modern details to be added, but all in all, they can still be used for current style inspiration.

Scroll through the gallery for some looks we would totally rock on any given day in 2020. Even Meghan Markle could’ve been inspired by one of these get-ups!

Ashley Banks You may remember, Ashley Banks, played by Tatyana Ali, who was Will Smith’s younger cousin on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air . I think we can all agree this flirty lilac ensemble would fit right in with today’s spring-ready looks. From her skirt‘s groovy print and tie-front crop top to her gilded pendant, we can definitely see this outfit being worn today.

Jackie Burkhart Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis) from That ‘70s Show is technically not from the ‘90s. However, nineties fashion is inspired by the ‘70s, and therefore it counts! The high-waisted pants and cheeky crop top she wore on an early episode of the show would do just fine today for a weekend brunch or a laid-back date.

Dionne Dionne Davenport, who was played by Stacey Dash in the iconic 1995 film Clueless and its television series, will forever be remembered as seriously cool and stylish. With the recent obsession of hair clips and the color green, this outfit would not go unnoticed in today’s style feeds.

Rachel Green Friends ’ Rachel Green ( Jennifer Aniston ) remained a style icon throughout the show’s ten seasons. Although we could probably do a whole other round-up on Rachel’s looks alone, here is one where she wore a gingham mini dress that’s just as likely to appear on trendy girls today.

Monica Geller Rachel’s best friend, Monica, played by Courtney Cox , also had her fair share of covetable outfits. Proof that this look is still relevant in 2020 is thanks to none other than Meghan Markle, who wore a similar get-up to Canada House back in January. Similar to Monica, the Duchess of Sussex wore a sleek turtleneck and a silk midi skirt, however, you’ll notice the shades of their tops and skirts are inverted.