Long Beach, CA

Moonlight Movies on the Beach returns with summer schedule, expanded viewing sites

By Cheantay Jensen
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago

The popular local pastime that brings free movie screenings to the shores of Granada Beach is back this summer and now with more viewing locations.

Now, locals can also catch some of the 15 flicks at the Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus (4901 E. Carson St.) and the Pacific Coast Campus (1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway) in addition to its traditional site at Granada Beach (5000 E. Ocean Blvd).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpuZG_0gAkWXWE00

The movies will be shown at both the LBCC LAC and PCC campuses and projected on a giant inflatable screen. Photo courtesy Moonlight Movies on the Beach.

These new locations are possible due to a collaboration with the folks behind Moonlight Movies and Long Beach Transit, who wanted to expand its presence across the city in honor of its 20th anniversary. Both of the new locations are easily accessed through the public transit system.

“We aim to be as inclusive as possible with our events and that is why we are showing movies where people can get to them easily with Long Beach Transit’s help,” Kris Gragson, co-founder of Moonlight Movies said in a release.

As is tradition, movies will be projected on a giant inflatable screen and shown Tuesday and Thursday at sunset (between 8-8:30 p.m.) Local food trucks and kettle popcorn vendors will be on-site, but guests are allowed to bring their own food. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

For those who are driving: Parking is free at all locations after 6 p.m.

All shows are free to attend.

  • “Coco” — June 21, Granada Beach
  • “Black Widow” — June 28, Granada Beach
  • “Cruella” — June 30, LBCC LAC
  • “Wall-E” — July 7, LBCC PCC
  • “Goonies” — July 12, Granada Beach
  • “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” — July 14, LBCC LAC
  • “Dirty Dancing” — July 19, Granada Beach
  • “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” — July 21, LBCC LAC
  • “Encanto” — July 26, Granada Beach
  • “Weird Science” — Aug. 2, Granada Beach
  • “Spiderman: No Way Home” — Aug. 4, LBCC PCC
  • “Luca” — Aug. 9, Granada Beach
  • “Star Wars Rogue One” — Aug. 11, LBCC LAC
  • “The Princess Bride” — Aug. 16, Granada Beach
  • “The Wizard of Oz” — Aug. 18, LBCC LAC

Click here to visit the Moonlight Movies on the Beach website.

The post Moonlight Movies on the Beach returns with summer schedule, expanded viewing sites appeared first on Long Beach Post .

#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#On The Beach#Long Beach Transit#Alcoholic Beverages#Long Beach City College#The Pacific Coast Campus#E Pacific Coast Highway#Lbcc#Pcc#Moonlight Movies
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
