Six Acadiana communities among 20 achieving Main Street accreditation

Six Acadiana communities are among 20 in Louisiana that have been designated as 2022 Accredited Main Street America™ programs.

Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier recognition demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach™.

Acadiana's six Nationally-Accredited Main Street America™ programs for 2022 are:



Crowley Main Street

Franklin Main Street

Morgan City Main Street

New Iberia Main Street

Opelousas Main Street

St. Martinville Main Street

Also on the list for Louisiana are:



Denham Springs Main Street

DeRidder Main Street

Donaldsonville Downtown Development District

Hammond Downtown Development District

Main Street Homer

Houma Downtown Development Corporation

Leesville Main Street

Natchitoches Main Street

New Roads Main Street

Old Algiers Main Street Corporation, New Orleans

Ruston Main Street

Olde Towne Slidell Main Street

St. Francisville Main Street

Thibodaux Main Street

“Historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are the heart and soul of communities across Louisiana. They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “In addition, historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are great locations for small businesses and entrepreneurs. It’s an honor to be able to recognize these 20 Louisiana communities who have worked diligently to revitalize their social cohesion and economic sustainability.”

"We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s Nationally-Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”

Nationally in 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.

Overall, Louisiana’s Main Street communities have seen:



$969 million in Total Investment

14,300+ Net New Jobs

3,500+ Net New Businesses

1.1 million+ Volunteers since 2004

Each local Louisiana Main Street organization’s performance is annually evaluated by Louisiana Main Street, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet ten national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years. Today, it is a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, communities participating in the program have leveraged more than $85.43 billion in new public and private investment, generated 672,333 net new jobs and 150,079 net new businesses, and rehabilitated more than 295,348 buildings. Main Street America is a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

For more information on the Louisiana’s Main Street program visit the Louisiana Main Street webpage

