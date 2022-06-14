Maryland sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in the line of duty

A sheriff's deputy has died in a shooting in Wicomico County , Maryland, about 2 hours by car outside of Washington, D.C.

The sheriff's office said Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was shot and killed trying to arrest a man who reportedly had multiple felony warrants. Hilliard was a 16-year veteran of the force.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Hilliard spotted a suspect coming out of an apartment complex around the coastal Maryland town of Pittsville. That's about 20 miles away from Ocean City, Maryland. After a brief chase, Hilliard was shot. The sheriff's office says Hilliard would have celebrated his 42nd birthday next Wednesday, June 22.

A man was arrested in connection to the shooting. Authorities said a man named Austin Davidson was being questioned. State police is handling the investigation.

Wicomico County Sheriff Michael Lewis said, "The deputy never got an opportunity to get his gun out of his holster."

RELATED: Wicomico Sheriff blames deputy's death on "revolving door" of Maryland's criminal justice system

On Twitter, Governor Larry Hogan offered his condolences and said that he's been in touch with the Sheriff's Office to offer support.

Hogan also ordered flags to fly at half-staff in memory of Hilliard.

This story was originally published by WMAR in Baltimore , Maryland.