Deadline to apply for St. Landry Parish Community Action Assistance Program is June 30

The deadline to apply for the St. Landry Parish Community Action Assistance Program is June 30, 2022.

The Community Action Agency is providing past due balance assistance to residents of St. Landry Parish with the aid of Louisiana LIHEAP American rescue Plan Act (ARP) Supplemental Funding.

Eligible households could receive up to $1,200 to pay past due balances. Residents must provide a utility statement dated within the past 30 days with a past due balance.

For more information or to see if you qualify call 337-948-3651.

Residents of Eunice can also apply for additional assistance June 27, 2022 at the Northwest Community Center from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The following services will be provided to residence of Eunice:

Energy assistance - assistance with electric bills

Food vouchers - $150 gift certificate to the Eunice Superette

Dental vouchers - $250 voucher for dental care with Southwest Primary Healthcare or Dr. Willie Collins, DDS.

Prescription vouchers - $500 allowance towards any new prescriptions at select local pharmacies throughout St. Landry PArish

Vision vouchers - $300 vision voucher to Dr. Van Christian's Optometry Clinic for routine eye exam

Senior companion - Must be 55 or older to participate

For more information visit the Eunice Facebook page.