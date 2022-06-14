ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Deadline to apply for St. Landry Parish Community Action Assistance Program is June 30

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnPET_0gAkWQL900

The deadline to apply for the St. Landry Parish Community Action Assistance Program is June 30, 2022.

The Community Action Agency is providing past due balance assistance to residents of St. Landry Parish with the aid of Louisiana LIHEAP American rescue Plan Act (ARP) Supplemental Funding.

Eligible households could receive up to $1,200 to pay past due balances. Residents must provide a utility statement dated within the past 30 days with a past due balance.

For more information or to see if you qualify call 337-948-3651.

Residents of Eunice can also apply for additional assistance June 27, 2022 at the Northwest Community Center from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The following services will be provided to residence of Eunice:

  • Energy assistance - assistance with electric bills
  • Food vouchers - $150 gift certificate to the Eunice Superette
  • Dental vouchers - $250 voucher for dental care with Southwest Primary Healthcare or Dr. Willie Collins, DDS.
  • Prescription vouchers - $500 allowance towards any new prescriptions at select local pharmacies throughout St. Landry PArish
  • Vision vouchers - $300 vision voucher to Dr. Van Christian's Optometry Clinic for routine eye exam
  • Senior companion - Must be 55 or older to participate

For more information visit the Eunice Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Why is Louisiana Shipping Kids to Out of State Detention Centers?

Louisiana currently has 111 jails and 18 juvenile detention centers spread out across the state. Seems like there's plenty of space to lock up folks who run afoul of the law, but sometimes things don't work like that. For example: If you're under 18 and get arrested in Plaquemine Parish Louisiana, you could get shipped 400 miles away to Dothan, Alabama to serve your time.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Eunice, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Eunice, LA
klax-tv.com

Juneteenth Empowerment Summit Educates the Community

Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865. Two years later, Louisiana slaves were notified they were free. On June 17, 2021, President Biden signed into law Senate Bill 475, making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Stacy Crawford came to the empowerment summit to learn about...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Louisiana Liheap American#Dds#Optometry Clinic
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced in Connection with Staging an Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Louisiana Woman Sentenced in Connection with Staging an Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. Louisiana – On June 14, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Ishais Price (“Price”), 41, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Sarah S. Vance for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising from a staged automobile accident with a tractor-trailer in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
lowerbuckstimes.com

More Pennsylvanians now eligible for food assistance

Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced that more Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program and The Emergency Food Assistance Program, U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, has been raised from 150 percent of the USDA-established poverty level to 185 percent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

All state offices in La. to close Friday in honor of Juneteenth

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday (June 13) that all state offices in Louisiana will close Friday, June 17 in observance of Juneteenth. The national holiday is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. This marks the first year in Louisiana that […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Court Ruling to Vacate Administrative Stay, Allowing Special Redistricting Session to Move Forward

Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Court Ruling to Vacate Administrative Stay, Allowing Special Redistricting Session to Move Forward. On June 12, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement regarding the U.S. Fifth Circuit’s decision to vacate the administrative stay issued late last week after the Middle District Court ruled that Republican-drawn congressional district maps in Louisiana violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars meant for ‘some of poorest’ in state

A woman arrested in August 2021 on charges associated with stealing thousands of dollars from a nonprofit has pleaded guilty. State Auditor Shad White announced on Tuesday that Carol Jackson, former Executive Director of the non-profit On Track, has pleaded guilty to fraud in Sunflower County. District Attorney Dewayne Richardson’s Office prosecuted the case.
JACKSON, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Warns of Scam Targeting Elderly Victims in Southwest Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Warns of Scam Targeting Elderly Victims in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Sheriff Tony Mancuso issued a warning to area residents on June 14, 2022, about a scam that has recently resurfaced in Southwest Louisiana and appears to target the elderly. Victims claim they received a phone call from a suspect posing as a grandchild or other family member. In some cases, the phone number appears to be legitimate. The suspect begins to tell them that they are incarcerated or in some sort of trouble and require money wired to them immediately.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KATC News

KATC News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy