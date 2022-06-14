ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Company Equitea Rolls Out First Batch Of Canned Tea

By Sean Streicher
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zqin_0gAkWOov00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The health benefits of tea are well studied, and a local Black-owned tea company is expanding in hopes of getting the popular beverage into the hands of more people.

Watching the first run of his tea roll off the canning line, The Equitea Company co-founder and West Baltimore native Quentin Vennie can’t help but think about how far his company has come.

“It’s mind-blowing,” said Vennie. “This wasn’t, it wasn’t a part of the original plan for Equitea.”

The all-natural, organic tea company was founded in 2020. A product inspired by Quentin’s own personal journey, it’s a drink that he says helped him overcome anxiety, depression, and even a prescription pill addiction.

“I went into the darkest places that any human can go,” Vennie said. “I was fortunate and blessed to be able to figure out my way out.”

After using green tea to help with his son’s ADHD, he wanted to make sure a high-quality tea was available to everyone.

“Coming from where I come from, we’re faced with so many challenges just trying to be human beings,” Vennie said. “Having access to something that’s good for us should not be one of those challenges.”

So he and his wife launched the tea company, first selling loose leaf tea and now a ready-to-drink option, showing his peers that it’s possible to overcome the odds, and it’s okay to take some time to care for yourself.

“So often, self-care is looked at as selfish as opposed to necessary,” Vennie said.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

818 Market listed for sale in Catonsville

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Catonsville's 818 Market is on the market. The gourmet "groceraunt," which shuttered earlier this year amid financial woes and labor shortage struggles, is now listed for sale or lease. The asking price to buy the building, its liquor license and furniture, fixtures and equipment is $6.5 million.
CATONSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Walgreens, Kroger Brand Pain Relievers Recalled Because They Lack Child-Resistant Caps

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from Kroger and Walgreens. The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin. There’s nothing wrong with the medication — but the bottles don’t meet standards for child resistance. That means a child could open them and accidentally ingest the medications inside. All the bottles are either Walgreens or Kroger brand. The specific bottles covered under the recall at Kroger are: 300-count Aspirin, UPC 0004126001295 15-count Ibuprofen, UPC 0004126001298 The bottles under the Walgreens recall are: 150-count Pain Reliever Acetaminophen, UPC 311917218090 For more information on the recall, such as lot numbers, visit the CPSC website.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Launches Training For Hospitality Workers To Bring LGBTQ+ Guests ‘Warm Welcome’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Visit Baltimore, the city’s tourism arm, announced the launch of a new training program Wednesday to help hotels, attractions and restaurants in the city create a warm, accepting, and understanding environment for LGBTQ+ guests.   The training is part of the tourism group’s Warm Welcome program, which educates hospitality industry workers about how to make different minority groups feel welcome at their venues.  “I think it’s very important that we are a part of this program because it brings tourists to the city,” said Chris Allen, the Director of Sales and Marketing at Canopy Hotel in Fells Point, which is a part of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Residents Adjust To Rising Prices Tied To Inflation, Supply Chain Issues

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With U.S. inflation at a more than 40-year high, some Baltimore consumers are adapting to rising prices. “I feel like I’m trying to make more stuff at home rather than the convenience foods,” mother Sarah Khor said Tuesday after grocery shopping. “Everything (is more expensive). Fruits, vegetables, snacks, dairy.” Pent-up demand and supply chain issues are the primary reasons behind high inflation, Loyola University professor J. P. Krahel said. “People want a lot more goods than they would have under normal pre-COVID times and the supply chain is able to deliver far fewer goods than it was pre-COVID times,” Krahel...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Firefighters Respond To Turbine Fire At Domino Sugar Refinery In Baltimore, Union Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters have responded to an apparent turbine fire at the Domino Sugar refinery Thursday night in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore firefighter’s union.   Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted around 10:30 that firefighters are on the scene of the turbine fire. Plant workers were able to extinguish some of the flames, the union said.  🔥BUILDING FIRE🔥@dominosugar1100 Key Hy E 21230#LocustPointIndustrialArea@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene with a turbine that was on fire. Plant personnel knocked down some the fire. This is the 2nd active fire in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/GODdSjSDkS — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 17, 2022 The extent of any damage is unclear.  The refinery, which has been in the Locust Point Industrial area for 100 years, produces more than 40 different products and manages 23 packaging lines, according to the company.   
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Tea#Organic Tea#West Baltimore#The Equitea Company
foxbaltimore.com

Johns Hopkins Dining Program Job Fair

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Johns Hopkins University is opening a new dining program and they want you to join their team!. Executive Chef for Johns Hopkins University Lizeth Cadena and Assistant Vice Provost of Dining Matthew Moss share more about this exciting opportunity.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Learning All About Baltimore’s Motor House

Hi everyone! If you’re not familiar with the Station North Arts District, let me bring you up to speed. A glance at its website really tells the story. As the page notes, it was the first part of Baltimore to be recognized by the state as an “arts and entertainment district in 2002.” It encompasses several neighborhoods and includes galleries, spaces for artists to live and work and local businesses. Two decades later, the idea still has legs and continues moving forward. Wednesday, we were out at Motor House. Located at the corner of North Avenue and Howard Street, Motor House sits in an old auto dealership. The building has since been repurposed into a performance center, art studios and galleries and a really happening bar. It’s a great use of space. Cities need creative people and visionaries, businesses to support them and artists of all genres to live and work there. Such is the case in Station North and the Motor House. And simply put, we are all the better for it. – Marty B!
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore magazine

Local Snowball Stands Are Upping Their Game This Summer

Snowballs are traditionally made from a simple recipe: crushed ice, flavored syrup, and maybe a dollop of marshmallow fluff. (Either on top or in the center—we don’t judge.) No matter your preference, one might think there aren’t many ways to alter a snowball, save for adding a few more, or a few less, squirts of syrup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Restaurants Serve Up Mouthwatering Dishes For AFRAM Restaurant Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all foodies: AFRAM Restaurant Week is back to satisfy everyone’s cravings. More than 20 local Black-owned eateries are partnering up with the festival, offering AFRAM-specific dishes and beverages from Monday through Sunday. This year, organizers are highlighting local, Black- and women-owned businesses across Charm City. Located at R. House, Creole Soul Restaurant is participating once again this year, serving up mouthwatering meals all week long. Owner Shunquita “Chef Que” Neal said it’s important to recognize women in business, minorities in business and small businesses in general, especially this year. “What brings people together more than food?” Neal said. Neal said Creole Soul’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Baltimore

Organizer Holds Protest & Prayer Vigil At Baltimore Gas Station As Prices Rise Higher

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Demonstrators protested high gas prices and prayed for them to go down at Fells Point gas station Wednesday.   “We are suffering over here. These prices are outrageous,” said Rocky Twyman, the organizer of the protest and prayer vigil.   Twyman told WJZ that the protest at the Citgo on Eastern Avenue is part of what he calls the “Pray at the Pump Movement,” a series of events he is putting together at gas stations to call on a higher being for help at the pump.    He believes the protest will help bring about lower gas prices. He said he held...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Festival To Bring High-Profile & Local Artists To Baltimore This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the east coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists. AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Set to kick off Saturday, June 18, the celebration will bring big-name performers like Ne-Yo and Young Bleu to Druid Hill Park. The opening act will be by Pariz, a DMV-area native, at 3 p.m. On Thursday, the artist gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at a performance scheduled for Saturday. “It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” explained Pariz. For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer. The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville. “I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.” The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park. The event is expected to draw thousands of people for entertainment, food and vendors. WJZ is the proud media partner for AFRAM.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parkville VFW hall sells to local developer

PARKVILLE, Md. — The stately, yellow brick VFW hall in Parkville has changed hands amid a decline in membership and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now set to be converted into a grocery store. The landmark in the 8000 block of Harford Road first opened in...
PARKVILLE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Three Annapolis Restaurants Cited for Serving Alcohol to Minors

OnJune 7, 2022, the Annapolis Police Department conducted compliance checks of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, fifteen establishments were checked for compliance. Twelve establishments were found to be compliant, and three were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Neighbors Blanket North Baltimore With Hundreds Of LGBTQ Pride Flags After Fires Rattle Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Neighbors gathered in North Baltimore Thursday evening to distribute 300 LGBTQ+ Pride flags after fires destroyed one flag on East 31st Street and decorations on a home across the street the day before. In all, four homes burned and three people were hospitalized. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈In North Baltimore, neighbors are distributing 300 LGBTQ Pride flags right now to blanket the community after a flag and decorations were burned and homes destroyed in fires. No motive determined yet but residents are sending a message hate will not be tolerated. @wjz pic.twitter.com/FtUXVgWqtB — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 16, 2022 The motive remains under investigation....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Lifeguard Remembers Serving Pool No. 2, Only Pool In Baltimore For Black Residents During Segregation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Douglass recalls being a lifeguard at Baltimore’s segregated swimming pool in the 1950s. Pool No. 2, as it was known, served over 100,000 Black residents in Baltimore during segregation, according to the city. “When the temperature got around 90, I would always call the pool the Ganges River during Holy Week,” Douglass joked. “The pool catered to the entire city of Baltimore.”The pool was in the northeastern section of Druid Hill Park. It closed in 1955. Now, it’s filled in with dirt and grass as a public art display and relic of America’s segregated past.“In my (military) uniform,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rising Cost Of Gas Puts Economic Pressure On Marylanders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The national average for a gallon of regular gas rose above the $5 mark for the first time in history.  With that new reality, State Comptroller Peter Franchot is calling on lawmakers in Annapolis to pass another gas tax holiday—this time for 90 days.  The comptroller also wants for the legislature to pause the automatic gas tax increase. That increase would add about six cents to the already existing gas tax and it’s set to kick in on July 1. “During a period of unprecedented budget surplus, we cannot sit by and do nothing as the increasing cost of gas...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy