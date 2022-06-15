ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia police officer surprises 5th grader at graduation following viral dance-off

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

What started as a dance-off on a Frankford sidewalk between a Philadelphia police officer and a 5th-grade boy has turned into an adorable friendship.

(The video in the player above is from previous coverage that aired on Action News on January 26, 2022.)

Back in January, Hy'mier Bennett taught Philadelphia Police Officer Gary Mercado the "Shake It" dance and the video went viral.

While the pair vowed to do a dance-off months later, their friendship grew.

Bennett's mother says in the spring, the officer took time out of his schedule to come to his class and talk about the work they do.

And when it came time to graduate from John Marshall Elementary this month, Officer Mercado surprised him for the special day.

"I was kind of surprised," said Hy'mier. "I didn't know he was going to show up. I knew, but I didn't think that he was going to."

"It made me cry a little bit because I was like dang he really went out of his way and made sure he could be here for him," said the boy's mother, Shaquata Brown.

Along with a graduation present, Officer Mercado also recorded a video message to mark the special occasion saying in part: "Congratulations Hy'mier for graduating from the 5th grade and continue the great work you are doing."

He also made sure to remind him that hard work really does pay off!

1d ago

Congratulations young Prince! Reach for the stars 🌟. Wishing you loads of luck as you continue your schooling! You got this! 👏🏽👍🏽💯💖

Sadiq Madison
1d ago

FINALLY! Something positive. Hats off to the cop! Stay positive and keep reaching the youth. We need this in Philly.

Erica
1d ago

I love this what a great officer and young boy we need more of this in our world love and kindness

NBC Philadelphia

Philly Correctional Officer Injured During Shootout With Carjackers

A Philadelphia correctional officer is recovering after he was shot during a gun battle with carjackers as he was leaving to go to work. The 43-year-old man was walking toward his car shortly before 10 p.m. along the 300 block of Earlham Street to head to work when he was approached by four robbers, police said. At least one of the robbers had a gun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Accused Of Selling THC Edibles To Children In Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is accused of using social media to sell THC edible snacks to children in Montgomery County. THC is the mind-altering chemical found in marijuana. Twenty-year-old Quashon Rice is charged with drug trafficking. Investigators say Rice used social media to sell and advertise his illegal drug business to kids. He even personally delivered the edibles to them. Dishing out drugs disguised as tasty treats. This screenshot looks like bags of snacks, but Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says they are actually homemade THC-laced cereal snacks with flavors like Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Steele says 20-year-old Quashon...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
