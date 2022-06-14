Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Saul Williams & Anisia Uzeyman Discuss ‘Neptune Frost’ And Their Harsh Experience At The Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article.

Welcome to another episode of the Scene 2 Seen Podcast ! It’s your host Valerie Complex and I am back with another exciting episode.

This week, I talk to Neptune Frost co-directors American poet, musician, and actor Saul Williams , and actress, playwright Anisia Uzeyman . Frost had its world premiere last summer in the Directors’ Fortnight section of the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, before screening at Toronto and NYFF during fall of last year.

The film takes place amid the hilltops of Burundi, where a collective of computer hackers emerges from a mining community, the result of a romance between a miner and an intersex runaway. Set between states of being—past and present, dream and waking life, colonized and free, male and female, memory and prescience— Neptune Fros t is a call to reclaim technology for progressive political ends. The film offers an amalgamation of many of the themes, ideas and songs Williams has explored in his work, notably his 2016 album MartyrLoserKing.

Williams He made his acting debut in Marc Levin’s Slam, which he co-wrote. The film won Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize and the Cannes Camera D’Or in 1998. In 2014, Saul made his Broadway debut as the lead in Holler If Ya Hear Me, based on the lyrics of Tupac Shakur. Saul has published five books of poetry which have been translated into several languages. As a musician, Saul has released six albums and toured and collaborated with artists including: Kanye West, Nas, Janelle Monae, Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against The Machine, The Roots,

Anisia Uzeyman is an actress, playwright and director. Born in Rwanda, she studied drama at the Superior School of Theater in France. Her directorial debut Dreamstates was shot entirely on iPhones and starred Saul Williams, William Nadylam and Beau Sia. The film premiered at the LAFF in 2016. She has also directed numerous music videos. Her first book, a poetic treatment of her original screenplay Saolomea, Saolomea will be published by Not a Cult this fall.

Listen in to this episode because Williams and Uzeyman the things they say about the film and their experience at the Cannes Film Festival last year are truly shocking.

