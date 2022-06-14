ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Along With Producing Partner Kim Ji-yeon Sign With CAA

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: After being courted by every major agency in town, Squid Game writer, director and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk , along with his producing partner Kim Ji-yeon, also an executive producer on the mega hit Netflix series, have signed with CAA .

Squid Game, which debuted in September 2021, became the most-watched series launch in Netflix history, amassing more than 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days of release. At its peak, it sat atop the streamer’s most-watched list in 94 countries.

Netflix recently confirmed that Squid Game will return for a second season with Hwang at the helm. In addition to developing the second season of Squid Game , Hwang and Ji-yeon are focused on their next Korean-language film, K.O. Club (also known as Killing Oldmen Club ), based on an original idea.  They are also working together to bring upcoming Korean-language projects to the U.S.

Hwang and Ji-yeon are also repped by attorneys Kevin Yorn, Gregg Gellman, and Jared Levine at Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron And Joey King To Star In New Comedy For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has set an all-star ensemble for its new untitled romcom as sources tell Deadline Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King are set to star in the pic, with Behind The Candelabra writer Richard LaGravenese directing. LaGravenese co-wrote the script with Carrie Solomon while Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman producing for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. The story is set following a surprising romance which kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity. The film was recently...
NFL
Deadline

‘Kenan’ EP Lisa Muse Bryant Strikes Overall Deal With Universal Television

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Muse Bryant, who exec produced the second season of NBC’s Kenan, is staying in the NBCUniversal family. Muse Bryant has struck an overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. She will develop and produce projects for the studio. It comes as she is currently working on two projects for the studio; as an exec producer on Amazon Freevee’s Untitled Shea Serrano Project, which was formerly known as Primo, and as a co-exec producer on its series reboot of Field of Dreams for Peacock. Other credits include as a co-exec producer...
NFL
Deadline

Inbar Lavi, Jake McLaughlin, Ray Panthaki & Shaun Sipos To Star In Indie Thriller ‘Black Diamond’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Inbar Lavi (Lucifer), Jake McLaughlin (Black Bird), Ray Panthaki (The Serpent Queen) and Shaun Sipos (Outer Range) have signed on to star in the indie thriller Black Diamond, from writer-director Judd Bloch. The film centers on a young woman who would appear to be living an idyllic life with her hedge funder boyfriend atop a ski mountain in Telluride. But a late afternoon misstep with a local cowboy handyman shatters that life and turns it into a deadly triangle of lust, obsession and murder. Warner Davis and Todd Friedman are producing for Hemlock Circle...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Yorn
People

Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Files for Divorce from Wife Rainbow

Kenya Barris is ending his marriage to his estranged wife, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris, after being together for more than 20 years, PEOPLE has confirmed. The black-ish creator filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 1, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Magnum Eyes New NBC Home (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Get the paddles, because Magnum P.I. just might have a pulse. Three weeks after CBS unceremoniously cancelled the island drama — and barely a week after TVLine first told you that lead producer Universal TV was shopping the series — there is a report that some combination of NBC and USA Network might offer Thomas a new place to hang his floral shirts. Our sister site Deadline is hearing that one scenario has NBC offering Magnum P.I. Season 5 a home, while sister cabler USA Network reruns the four previous seasons. One sticky wicket in the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Academy Awards#Korean#The U S Hwang#Endlich Gellman#Guilds
Deadline

Joyce Rebeta-Burditt Dies; ‘Diagnosis Murder’ Creator was 83

Click here to read the full article. Joyce Rebeta-Burditt, a bestselling author who went on to create the long-running Dick Van Dyke drama Diagnosis Murder, died in Los Angeles on June 2. She was 83. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Rebeta-Burditt authored the ground-breaking roman a clef, The Cracker Factor, about a housewife who enters a mental hospital to treat her alcoholism. The 1977 Macmillan book became a New York Times bestseller and was made into a TV movie of the same name starring Natalie Wood. The lead character, Cassie Barrett, was based on Rebeta-Burditt’s early life as a young married raising three small children. “I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘JumpStart’ Comedy Series Based On Comic Strip In Works At CBS From Wayne Conley & Kapital

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development JumpStart, a multi-camera comedy based on Robb Armstrong’s long-running comic strip. Wayne Conley (The Best Man) will pen the TV adaptation, which hails from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS Studios. Based on the popular comic strip that debuted in 1989, JumpStart is set in Philadelphia and follows Joe, a cop; his wife Marcy, a nurse; and Joe’s partner, Crunchy. Joe and Marcy are young, hip, urban parents with old-school values who are willing to sacrifice for their kids and have some laughs while doing it. Summer Premiere Dates...
TV SERIES
Deadline

James Patterson Apologizes After Backlash: “I Absolutely Do Not Believe That Racism Is Practiced Against White Writers”

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Author James Paterson issued a straightforward apology today for comments he recently made to the Sunday Times. Patterson, who is 75, started by admitting what he said and apologizing for it: “I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism.” Here is the full statement he issued today: I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism. I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

TV Comedy Renewed for Seasons 8 and 9

TV viewers can be guaranteed more laughs, because a popular comedy series is coming back for more episodes! The British comedy anthology Inside No. 9 has been renewed for not one, but two more seasons. BBC confirmed the Season 8 and Season 9 renewal news on June 1, just after Inside No. 9 aired its Season 7 finale. The two season order will bring fans 12 new episodes, bringing the total episode count of the series up to 43.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Tom Hardy Updates Fans On ‘Venom 3’ Progress With Script Photo

Click here to read the full article. Venom franchise star Tom Hardy took to Instagram on Thursday and shared the cover page of what appears to be a script for Venom 3. While the image does not reveal the sequel’s name, where the title should be is a black box containing a crude illustration of the Symbiote with a long, red tongue sticking out of its fanged mouth. The red of the tongue may not just be anatomically correct, it may also hint at what many fans have hoped for: a crossover film with the red-clad Spider-Man. Some also speculated that...
NFL
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Reality Series Gets Green Light At Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Squid Game is becoming reality. The dystopian Korean drama series – Netflix’s biggest series ever – is being turned in to a reality competition series with 456 players competing (although presumably not being killed off). Netflix has ordered ten-part series Squid Game: The Challenge, which will see English-language speakers from around the world compete for a $4.56M cash prize – the largest cash prize for a reality series. The contestants will compete in a series of games inspired by the show plus some new ones and their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

How To Watch The January 6 Hearings: Livestream Link, Scheduled Dates & Who’ll Be Testifying

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: All major broadcast and cable networks have been covering the January 6th Commission hearings. Fox News did not carry the initial primetime hearing on its main Fox News Channel , but covered the second and third hearings on Monday and Thursday. PREVIOUSLY: A House select committee is holding public, televised hearings detailing its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The first hearing lasted 90 minutes. The second proceeding took place Monday, and the third hearing that originally was set for Wednesday is now TBD due to “technical issues.” The Thursday,...
NFL
Deadline

Tom Hanks Admits He Couldn’t Do Oscar-Winning ‘Philadelphia’ Role Today

Click here to read the full article. Some 28 years ago, Tom Hanks won an Oscar for Philadelphia, in which he played a gay man seeking justice over being fired for his HIV status. That was then. But in the here-and-now, Hanks told The New York Times Magazine  that he could never play that role today, and understands why. “Could a straight man do what I did in Philadelphia now? No, and rightly so,” Hanks said. “The whole point of Philadelphia was, ‘Don’t be afraid.’ One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie is that I was playing a gay man. We’re beyond that...
NFL
Deadline

‘General Hospital’ Crew Members Sue ABC Over “Unconstitutional” Covid Vax Mandate & “Religious Discrimination”

Click here to read the full article. The coronavirus pandemic may in remission to some degree across America, but the lawsuits over Hollywood protocols and vaccination mandates look far from over. Following in the legal footsteps of pink slipped General Hospital cast member Ingo Rademacher, two former crew members on the ABC produced soap are now suing the Disney-owned network over being let go for not getting vaxxed. “On November 9, 2021, ABC officially denied Plaintiffs’ requests for religious exemptions to the Covid Vaccine Mandate,” declares a Wrongful Termination and four other claims complaint from ex-GH staffers Jim Wahl and Timothy Wahl...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Officially Ending After 13 Years In Syndication

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. The Wendy Williams Show will air its final episode this Friday, Deadline has confirmed. The Wendy Williams Show had been slated to continue through the end of the season with rotating guest hosts, as Williams has been sidelined with health issues for the entire season. Williams will not be present for the final episode, but it will include a video montage with a tribute to her and her long run. TV Series Cancellations 2022: Photo Gallery “The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Mo’Nique, Netflix Settle Gender & Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Over Pay For Comedy Special – Update

Click here to read the full article. 2ND UPDATE, 9:45 AM: Mo’Nique and Netflix have settled the lawsuit she filed against the streaming company in 2019 claiming racial and gender bias, Deadline has confirmed. Details of the deal weren’t disclosed. Read about the case below. UPDATED, July 2, 2020: Subscribers and revenues may be up for Netflix, but a federal  judge has denied the streamer’s second motion to throw out Mo’Nique’s racial and gender bias lawsuit against the now Ted Sarandos co-CEO’d company. The comic and Precious Oscar winner, real name Monique Hicks, says the $500,000 she was first offered by Netflix in...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy